3410 MORRISON ST NW.
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:20 PM

3410 MORRISON ST NW

3410 Morrison Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Morrison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chic, renovated bungalow oozing with charm and ideally located 1 block to Broad Branch Market and Lafayette Park/School, plus just 2 blocks to Connecticut Ave. High ceilings and wood floors on the main level-living room, pocket doors to the bedroom/den with full bath, striking renovated kitchen open to the dining area and a separate office. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and another updated full bath. Basement contains the laundry, ample storage and access to the rear fenced yard with patio. 1 car garage parking. Easy commuting downtown. 1 block to Broad Branch Market & Lafayette Park. 2 blocks to Connecticut Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3410 MORRISON ST NW have any available units?
3410 MORRISON ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 MORRISON ST NW have?
Some of 3410 MORRISON ST NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 MORRISON ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3410 MORRISON ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 MORRISON ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3410 MORRISON ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3410 MORRISON ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3410 MORRISON ST NW offers parking.
Does 3410 MORRISON ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 MORRISON ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 MORRISON ST NW have a pool?
No, 3410 MORRISON ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3410 MORRISON ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3410 MORRISON ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 MORRISON ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 MORRISON ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.

