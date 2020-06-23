3410 MORRISON ST NW.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Chic, renovated bungalow oozing with charm and ideally located 1 block to Broad Branch Market and Lafayette Park/School, plus just 2 blocks to Connecticut Ave. High ceilings and wood floors on the main level-living room, pocket doors to the bedroom/den with full bath, striking renovated kitchen open to the dining area and a separate office. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and another updated full bath. Basement contains the laundry, ample storage and access to the rear fenced yard with patio. 1 car garage parking. Easy commuting downtown. 1 block to Broad Branch Market & Lafayette Park. 2 blocks to Connecticut Ave.