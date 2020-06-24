All apartments in Washington
3401 NEWARK STREET NW
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

3401 NEWARK STREET NW

3401 Newark Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Newark Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cleveland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
The elevated corner location and inviting columned veranda give this home a distinctive street presence, and its light-filled interior -- with high ceilings, abundant tall windows, and exquisite artistic and architectural detailing -- reflects an elegant simplicity and refined beauty. The first level offers a large foyer with fireplace, a sweeping living room with two additional fireplaces, a serene dining room that overlooks the lovely rear terrace and garden, and a comfortable skylit family room that opens to a generous kitchen. On the second floor is a large master suite with sitting room, bedroom, dressing room and bath, plus two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. Three more bedrooms and a full bath occupy the top level, and the basement offers tremendous storage capacity and/or room for expansion. A sun-filled and fully equipped studio is located on the rear grounds, with its own half bath and private terrace. Minimum lease term is two years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 NEWARK STREET NW have any available units?
3401 NEWARK STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3401 NEWARK STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3401 NEWARK STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 NEWARK STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3401 NEWARK STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3401 NEWARK STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3401 NEWARK STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3401 NEWARK STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 NEWARK STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 NEWARK STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3401 NEWARK STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3401 NEWARK STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3401 NEWARK STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 NEWARK STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 NEWARK STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 NEWARK STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 NEWARK STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
