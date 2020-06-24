3401 NEWARK STREET NW

Amenities

The elevated corner location and inviting columned veranda give this home a distinctive street presence, and its light-filled interior -- with high ceilings, abundant tall windows, and exquisite artistic and architectural detailing -- reflects an elegant simplicity and refined beauty. The first level offers a large foyer with fireplace, a sweeping living room with two additional fireplaces, a serene dining room that overlooks the lovely rear terrace and garden, and a comfortable skylit family room that opens to a generous kitchen. On the second floor is a large master suite with sitting room, bedroom, dressing room and bath, plus two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. Three more bedrooms and a full bath occupy the top level, and the basement offers tremendous storage capacity and/or room for expansion. A sun-filled and fully equipped studio is located on the rear grounds, with its own half bath and private terrace. Minimum lease term is two years.