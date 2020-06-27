All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3205 POPE STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3205 POPE STREET SE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:41 PM

3205 POPE STREET SE

3205 Pope Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3205 Pope Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
parking
THIS LISTING ACCEPTS VOUCHERS OVER MOST VOUCHERS DO NOT COVER THE COST OF THE RENT.AND THE OWNER WILL NOT REDUCE THE MONTHLY COST OF $2600.LOOK NO FURTHER! If you are looking for a RENTAL THIS IS IT!!! Total Renovation is Complete. Bring your pickest Tenant!This ALL BRICK Split Level 3 BDRM 2.5 Bath is waiting for you. Gleaming Hardwood floors through out, Stainless Steel Appliances,Tile flooring in the Kitchen, Alarm System, Covered Carport, Entertainment Deck, Massive backyard and Patio,Impeccable Landscaping! LOCATION, LOCATION..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 POPE STREET SE have any available units?
3205 POPE STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 POPE STREET SE have?
Some of 3205 POPE STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 POPE STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3205 POPE STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 POPE STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3205 POPE STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3205 POPE STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 3205 POPE STREET SE offers parking.
Does 3205 POPE STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 POPE STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 POPE STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3205 POPE STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3205 POPE STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3205 POPE STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 POPE STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 POPE STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University