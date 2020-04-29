3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW

Amenities

Fabulous Sunlit unit in the Cathedral Court across from the National Cathedral - Totally Renovated (fully furnished) one-bedroom condo. Light filled condo boasts custom hardwood floors, wash/dryer combo in unit, and kitchen with gas stove. Unit is located on the quiet side of the building . This pet friendly community has a private dog park and outdoor area for grilling! Rent includes heat, water, and gas. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND CABLE ONLY (minimal) On the bus line, steps to new Giant, Starbucks, 2 Amys, Barcelona, and many more restaurants and shops. Tenley Metro.