All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:51 AM

3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW

3010 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · (202) 386-6330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3010 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
bbq/grill
Fabulous Sunlit unit in the Cathedral Court across from the National Cathedral - Totally Renovated (fully furnished) one-bedroom condo. Light filled condo boasts custom hardwood floors, wash/dryer combo in unit, and kitchen with gas stove. Unit is located on the quiet side of the building . This pet friendly community has a private dog park and outdoor area for grilling! Rent includes heat, water, and gas. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND CABLE ONLY (minimal) On the bus line, steps to new Giant, Starbucks, 2 Amys, Barcelona, and many more restaurants and shops. Tenley Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have any available units?
3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have?
Some of 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity