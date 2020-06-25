Amenities

3005 McKinley Street NW Available 08/15/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Chevy Chase DC - The recent updates and location of this 3 bedroom home make it the perfect DC dwelling with its thoughtfully designed interior and easy access to the city. Inside youll find versatile spaces spread out on four levels including a finished basement and attic. With at least three extra rooms to turn into a home office, entertainment space, fitness/recreation room, or nursery, the possibilities are endless in this comfortable Chevy Chase home.



Features:

-Modern kitchen with Shaker style cabinets

-Updated kitchen appliances

-Brand new washer/dryer

-Working fireplace in living room

-Sunroom on main floor

-Stunning natural light

-Finished basement and loft-style attic

-Large wardrobe closet in master bedroom

-Storage space in both basement and detached garage

-Private backyard with deck, patio space, and greenery

-Flower garden in front yard

-Updated roof and windows

-Ample street parking available without permit

-Ceiling fans

-Hardwood floors

-Central AC/Heat



Nearby:

-Easy access to the red line at Friendship Heights Station with a direct bus line just a block away!

-Shops and restaurants along Connecticut Avenue: Macon Bistro & Larder, Little Red Fox, Bread & Chocolate, Pumpernickels Deli, Starbucks, and more!

-Grocery: Broad Branch Market, Safeway



No Pets Allowed



