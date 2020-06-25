All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3005 McKinley Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3005 McKinley Street NW
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

3005 McKinley Street NW

3005 Mckinley Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3005 Mckinley Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
garage
3005 McKinley Street NW Available 08/15/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Chevy Chase DC - The recent updates and location of this 3 bedroom home make it the perfect DC dwelling with its thoughtfully designed interior and easy access to the city. Inside youll find versatile spaces spread out on four levels including a finished basement and attic. With at least three extra rooms to turn into a home office, entertainment space, fitness/recreation room, or nursery, the possibilities are endless in this comfortable Chevy Chase home.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Modern kitchen with Shaker style cabinets
-Updated kitchen appliances
-Brand new washer/dryer
-Working fireplace in living room
-Sunroom on main floor
-Stunning natural light
-Finished basement and loft-style attic
-Large wardrobe closet in master bedroom
-Storage space in both basement and detached garage
-Private backyard with deck, patio space, and greenery
-Flower garden in front yard
-Updated roof and windows
-Ample street parking available without permit
-Ceiling fans
-Hardwood floors
-Central AC/Heat

Nearby:
-Easy access to the red line at Friendship Heights Station with a direct bus line just a block away!
-Shops and restaurants along Connecticut Avenue: Macon Bistro & Larder, Little Red Fox, Bread & Chocolate, Pumpernickels Deli, Starbucks, and more!
-Grocery: Broad Branch Market, Safeway

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 McKinley Street NW have any available units?
3005 McKinley Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 McKinley Street NW have?
Some of 3005 McKinley Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 McKinley Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
3005 McKinley Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 McKinley Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 3005 McKinley Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3005 McKinley Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 3005 McKinley Street NW offers parking.
Does 3005 McKinley Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 McKinley Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 McKinley Street NW have a pool?
No, 3005 McKinley Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 3005 McKinley Street NW have accessible units?
No, 3005 McKinley Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 McKinley Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 McKinley Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University