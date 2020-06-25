Amenities
3005 McKinley Street NW Available 08/15/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Chevy Chase DC - The recent updates and location of this 3 bedroom home make it the perfect DC dwelling with its thoughtfully designed interior and easy access to the city. Inside youll find versatile spaces spread out on four levels including a finished basement and attic. With at least three extra rooms to turn into a home office, entertainment space, fitness/recreation room, or nursery, the possibilities are endless in this comfortable Chevy Chase home.
Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!
Features:
-Modern kitchen with Shaker style cabinets
-Updated kitchen appliances
-Brand new washer/dryer
-Working fireplace in living room
-Sunroom on main floor
-Stunning natural light
-Finished basement and loft-style attic
-Large wardrobe closet in master bedroom
-Storage space in both basement and detached garage
-Private backyard with deck, patio space, and greenery
-Flower garden in front yard
-Updated roof and windows
-Ample street parking available without permit
-Ceiling fans
-Hardwood floors
-Central AC/Heat
Nearby:
-Easy access to the red line at Friendship Heights Station with a direct bus line just a block away!
-Shops and restaurants along Connecticut Avenue: Macon Bistro & Larder, Little Red Fox, Bread & Chocolate, Pumpernickels Deli, Starbucks, and more!
-Grocery: Broad Branch Market, Safeway
*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4896966)