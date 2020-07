Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location, sun drenched and well laid out one bedroom one bath at the Copperfield in Columbia Heights. This condo features beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, gourmet kitchen with wood cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances. There is an in unit washer/dryer and the building is pet friendly. The Columbia Heights Metro is three blocks away. Adams Morgan, Mt Pleasant and Dupont Circle provide a multitude of shopping & restaurant options.