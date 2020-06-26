All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

2854 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 41

2854 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Location

2854 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Top Floor Studio with Exposed brick, Updated Kitchen, Bath, and Washer & Dryer! - Property Address: 2854 Connecticut Avenue NW #41, Washington, DC 20008
Neighborhood: Woodley Park
Market Rent: $1,600 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Heating, Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet
Square Footage: 400 Square Feet (estimated)
Pets: No
Parking: Street Parking
Available: November 1, 2019

Located in the heart of Woodley Park, this charming studio boasts southern exposure, high ceilings, renovated bath and kitchen, and a lofted bedroom space. Convenient built-ins provide additional storage in the loft space. Walking distance to zoo, metro, and shopping. Furnished option available.

Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Electric Cooktop, Microwave/Convection Oven, Dishwasher
Amenities: Ceramic tile floors, Exposed brick Granite Countertop, Tile backsplash, Top Floor, High Ceilings, Washer & Dryer
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
Move in Fee: $600 Move-in/Move-out Fee. $500 refundable if no damage is caused.

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822
Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5147919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

