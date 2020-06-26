2854 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 41

Amenities

Spacious Top Floor Studio with Exposed brick, Updated Kitchen, Bath, and Washer & Dryer! - Property Address: 2854 Connecticut Avenue NW #41, Washington, DC 20008

Neighborhood: Woodley Park

Market Rent: $1,600 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Heating, Water, Sewer, Trash

Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet

Square Footage: 400 Square Feet (estimated)

Pets: No

Parking: Street Parking

Available: November 1, 2019



Located in the heart of Woodley Park, this charming studio boasts southern exposure, high ceilings, renovated bath and kitchen, and a lofted bedroom space. Convenient built-ins provide additional storage in the loft space. Walking distance to zoo, metro, and shopping. Furnished option available.



Bedrooms: Studio

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Electric Cooktop, Microwave/Convection Oven, Dishwasher

Amenities: Ceramic tile floors, Exposed brick Granite Countertop, Tile backsplash, Top Floor, High Ceilings, Washer & Dryer

Application Fee: $65 per applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)

Move in Fee: $600 Move-in/Move-out Fee. $500 refundable if no damage is caused.



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822

Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5147919)