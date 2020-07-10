All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10

2370 Champlain Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2370 Champlain Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming one bedroom/one bath European styled flat in the heart of Adams Morgan. Light-filled living room with built-ins and large storage closet. Kitchen with table space features updated appliances with two new refrigerators, a combination microwave oven, cooktop and stacked washer/dryer. Full bath with shower. Tenant pays electricity and cable. Pets case-by-case. Easy walk to Dupont Metro and bus stops. Available immediately. Apply online at LongandFoster.com. At listing site, click on application button on upper right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 have any available units?
2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 have?
Some of 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 currently offering any rent specials?
2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 is pet friendly.
Does 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 offer parking?
No, 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 does not offer parking.
Does 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 have a pool?
No, 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 does not have a pool.
Does 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 have accessible units?
No, 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University