2370 CHAMPLAIN ST NW #10

Charming one bedroom/one bath European styled flat in the heart of Adams Morgan. Light-filled living room with built-ins and large storage closet. Kitchen with table space features updated appliances with two new refrigerators, a combination microwave oven, cooktop and stacked washer/dryer. Full bath with shower. Tenant pays electricity and cable. Pets case-by-case. Easy walk to Dupont Metro and bus stops. Available immediately. Apply online at LongandFoster.com. At listing site, click on application button on upper right.