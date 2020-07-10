Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2215 12th Pl NW Available 07/01/20 U St Fabulous - Woah, yeah, you're seeing the real deal with this one. This is a really cool renovated home on 12th Pl NW. You're about eight seconds off of U St NW but on a very, very, very quiet hidden street of DC.



This awesome place was renovated by a former architect owner and has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. The kitchen with dining area and living room are on the ground floor and there's a fantastic rear patio to while away the warmer months, enjoy a drink, or host your friends.



This place is awesome and we're so sorry the current tenants are relocating for work. Contact us today to schedule a showing.



