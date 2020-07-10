All apartments in Washington
2215 12th Pl NW
2215 12th Pl NW

2215 12th Place Northwest
Location

2215 12th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2215 12th Pl NW Available 07/01/20 U St Fabulous - Woah, yeah, you're seeing the real deal with this one. This is a really cool renovated home on 12th Pl NW. You're about eight seconds off of U St NW but on a very, very, very quiet hidden street of DC.

This awesome place was renovated by a former architect owner and has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. The kitchen with dining area and living room are on the ground floor and there's a fantastic rear patio to while away the warmer months, enjoy a drink, or host your friends.

This place is awesome and we're so sorry the current tenants are relocating for work. Contact us today to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3863633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 12th Pl NW have any available units?
2215 12th Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2215 12th Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2215 12th Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 12th Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 12th Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 2215 12th Pl NW offer parking?
No, 2215 12th Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 2215 12th Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 12th Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 12th Pl NW have a pool?
No, 2215 12th Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 2215 12th Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2215 12th Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 12th Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 12th Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 12th Pl NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 12th Pl NW does not have units with air conditioning.

