2145 California Street NW Unit 106
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

2145 California Street NW Unit 106

2145 California Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2145 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Ideally Located Kalorama Condo with Private Patio! - This beautiful duplex is located in a boutique building in the heart of Kalorama. The top floor features a spacious bedroom and full bathroom. Downstairs, you'll find an open living space with a fireplace and an additional half bathroom! The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counters. A private deck is perfect for enjoying the summer sun or growing herbs! Lastly, an in-unit washer/dryer rounds out the space.

In the heart of Kalorama, you're surrounded by Embassies and diplomatic residences, the Phillips and Textile Museums, and tons of bars and restaurants just blocks away. Nearby grocery stores include Safeway and Glen's Garden Market, the perfect spot for local and specialty goods. Need to get around the city -- no problem! A quick walk to Dupont Circle and Woodley Park metros (Red Line) means commuting is a breeze.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. There is a $150 move-in fee due to the building. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4296742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 have any available units?
2145 California Street NW Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 have?
Some of 2145 California Street NW Unit 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
2145 California Street NW Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 pet-friendly?
No, 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 offer parking?
No, 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 does not offer parking.
Does 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 California Street NW Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.

