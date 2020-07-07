2145 California Street NW Unit 106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Ideally Located Kalorama Condo with Private Patio! - This beautiful duplex is located in a boutique building in the heart of Kalorama. The top floor features a spacious bedroom and full bathroom. Downstairs, you'll find an open living space with a fireplace and an additional half bathroom! The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counters. A private deck is perfect for enjoying the summer sun or growing herbs! Lastly, an in-unit washer/dryer rounds out the space.



In the heart of Kalorama, you're surrounded by Embassies and diplomatic residences, the Phillips and Textile Museums, and tons of bars and restaurants just blocks away. Nearby grocery stores include Safeway and Glen's Garden Market, the perfect spot for local and specialty goods. Need to get around the city -- no problem! A quick walk to Dupont Circle and Woodley Park metros (Red Line) means commuting is a breeze.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. There is a $150 move-in fee due to the building. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4296742)