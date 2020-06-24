21 T St NE B

Amenities

Basement Apartment in Bloomingdale Area - Property Id: 120658



Nice, quiet and high-ceiling basement apartment in Eckington/Bloomingdale with washer and dryer in unit and all utilities included in the price. Fully and tastefully renovated. Pets allowed on a case-to-case basis (a small fee applies).

One year lease preferred, six months considered.

First month and one month deposit requested. Credit check.

LGBTQ friendly



Full Kitchen

Central air and heating

Bedroom with Reach in Closet

Bathroom with bathtub and window



AMENITIES

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer and dryer

Full use of backyard

Friendly and Responsive landlords ?



INCLUDED

All utilities:

Water

Electricity (includes heating)

Wi-fi connection

