21 T St NE B

Amenities
Basement Apartment in Bloomingdale Area - Property Id: 120658
Nice, quiet and high-ceiling basement apartment in Eckington/Bloomingdale with washer and dryer in unit and all utilities included in the price. Fully and tastefully renovated. Pets allowed on a case-to-case basis (a small fee applies).
One year lease preferred, six months considered.
First month and one month deposit requested. Credit check.
LGBTQ friendly
Full Kitchen
Central air and heating
Bedroom with Reach in Closet
Bathroom with bathtub and window
AMENITIES
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer and dryer
Full use of backyard
Friendly and Responsive landlords ?
INCLUDED
All utilities:
Water
Electricity (includes heating)
Wi-fi connection
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120658
Property Id 120658
(RLNE4874172)