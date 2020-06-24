All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

21 T St NE B

21 T Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

21 T Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Basement Apartment in Bloomingdale Area - Property Id: 120658

Nice, quiet and high-ceiling basement apartment in Eckington/Bloomingdale with washer and dryer in unit and all utilities included in the price. Fully and tastefully renovated. Pets allowed on a case-to-case basis (a small fee applies).
One year lease preferred, six months considered.
First month and one month deposit requested. Credit check.
LGBTQ friendly

Full Kitchen
Central air and heating
Bedroom with Reach in Closet
Bathroom with bathtub and window

AMENITIES
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer and dryer
Full use of backyard
Friendly and Responsive landlords ?

INCLUDED
All utilities:
Water
Electricity (includes heating)
Wi-fi connection
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120658
Property Id 120658

(RLNE4874172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

