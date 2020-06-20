Amenities

1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) Available 08/01/20 Trendy in Trinidad! One Bedroom + Den! Parking Included! - This newly updated, second floor, 1 bed + den, 2 bath condo features fine hardwood flooring, central air, an in-unit washer/dryer, as well as a secured parking spot that comes with the unit!



Entering through the front door, you’ll find an open living/kitchen area complete with gorgeous granite countertops, dark cabinetry, and full-size appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and a gas range. Two oversized windows are located at the front of the unit allowing tons of light to pour in. There is also a full bath off the living area for added convenience. Heading down the hallway, you'll find the bonus den featuring tons of storage and a double-door closet. The larger rear bedroom sports its own en-suite bathroom.



Nestled on a quiet street just a few blocks north of the exciting H-Street corridor, this property puts some of the best of what DC has to offer right at your fingertips. Fitness lovers have the Joseph H. Cole and Trinidad public recreation centers just around the corner, while great restaurants like Smith Commons, Toki Underground, and DC Harvest are only a short walk away. For groceries, you’ll be able to choose between the nearby Giant, Safeway, Aldi, and the new Whole Foods. In addition, Union Market is just around the corner and offers even more exciting grocery and dining options!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. The secure off-street parking spot accessed via electric gate & fob is included in the monthly rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric and a move-in fee of $250 to the building. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



