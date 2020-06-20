All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired)

1716 West Virginia Avenue Northeast · (202) 540-8038
Location

1716 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) Available 08/01/20 Trendy in Trinidad! One Bedroom + Den! Parking Included! - This newly updated, second floor, 1 bed + den, 2 bath condo features fine hardwood flooring, central air, an in-unit washer/dryer, as well as a secured parking spot that comes with the unit!

Entering through the front door, you’ll find an open living/kitchen area complete with gorgeous granite countertops, dark cabinetry, and full-size appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and a gas range. Two oversized windows are located at the front of the unit allowing tons of light to pour in. There is also a full bath off the living area for added convenience. Heading down the hallway, you'll find the bonus den featuring tons of storage and a double-door closet. The larger rear bedroom sports its own en-suite bathroom.

Nestled on a quiet street just a few blocks north of the exciting H-Street corridor, this property puts some of the best of what DC has to offer right at your fingertips. Fitness lovers have the Joseph H. Cole and Trinidad public recreation centers just around the corner, while great restaurants like Smith Commons, Toki Underground, and DC Harvest are only a short walk away. For groceries, you’ll be able to choose between the nearby Giant, Safeway, Aldi, and the new Whole Foods. In addition, Union Market is just around the corner and offers even more exciting grocery and dining options!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. The secure off-street parking spot accessed via electric gate & fob is included in the monthly rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric and a move-in fee of $250 to the building. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4050687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) have any available units?
1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) have?
Some of 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired)'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) currently offering any rent specials?
1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) pet-friendly?
No, 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) offer parking?
Yes, 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) does offer parking.
Does 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) have a pool?
No, 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) does not have a pool.
Does 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) have accessible units?
No, 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 West Virginia Ave NE Unit 202 (hearing impaired) has units with dishwashers.
