Fully furnished, Dupont Circle studio condo on the 9th floor of the historic Cairo building. Located in the tallest building in DC, guests will love the amazing views from the roof deck and conveniences to all of Duponts shops, restaurants & entertainment. The condo features exposed brick walls, high ceilings, hardwood floors and a queen size bed. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and all the tools needed for cooking are in the kitchen. This property includes central air conditioning. The building has a 24 hour front desk and coin operated laundry room. The Dupont Metro (red line) is 3 blocks - a 5 minute walk! Walk Score: 100 (Walkers Paradise), Transportation Score: 93, Bike Score: 93. Please Note: this property has a six month minimum.