Washington, DC
1615 Q St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1615 Q St

1615 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Fully furnished, Dupont Circle studio condo on the 9th floor of the historic Cairo building. Located in the tallest building in DC, guests will love the amazing views from the roof deck and conveniences to all of Duponts shops, restaurants & entertainment. The condo features exposed brick walls, high ceilings, hardwood floors and a queen size bed. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and all the tools needed for cooking are in the kitchen. This property includes central air conditioning. The building has a 24 hour front desk and coin operated laundry room. The Dupont Metro (red line) is 3 blocks - a 5 minute walk! Walk Score: 100 (Walkers Paradise), Transportation Score: 93, Bike Score: 93. Please Note: this property has a six month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Q St have any available units?
1615 Q St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Q St have?
Some of 1615 Q St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Q St currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Q St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Q St pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Q St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1615 Q St offer parking?
No, 1615 Q St does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Q St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Q St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Q St have a pool?
No, 1615 Q St does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Q St have accessible units?
No, 1615 Q St does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Q St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Q St does not have units with dishwashers.
