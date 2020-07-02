All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

1515 16th st NW # 2C

1515 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1515 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unique 1 bedroom for rent - The Stonesdale is a boutique condominium building situated on the corner of 16th Street and Church Street 4 blocks to Dupont Circle, 2 blocks to the P Street Whole Foods, CVS and much more. Originally built in 1912 as a single family home, the Stonesdale converted to condos in 1982. Today the Stonesdale features a collection of 15 unique one and two bedroom residences (no two are alike). Condo is on level two walk up and characterized by high ceilings and oversize windows, hardwood floors, and working fireplaces as well as washer/dryer in unit- Combination Dining/Living, Dishwasher, Disposal, , Microwave. A MUST SEE

There is an online application to go toPMEproperties.com. Scroll down the home page until you see the condo that you are applying for. There is an apply here" button. It will require a credit card payment of $55. We check credit, income, and rental history. Lease info:12 month lease-- more than two people per bedroom, no pets $150.00 move in fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5187132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 16th st NW # 2C have any available units?
1515 16th st NW # 2C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 16th st NW # 2C have?
Some of 1515 16th st NW # 2C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 16th st NW # 2C currently offering any rent specials?
1515 16th st NW # 2C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 16th st NW # 2C pet-friendly?
No, 1515 16th st NW # 2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1515 16th st NW # 2C offer parking?
No, 1515 16th st NW # 2C does not offer parking.
Does 1515 16th st NW # 2C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 16th st NW # 2C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 16th st NW # 2C have a pool?
No, 1515 16th st NW # 2C does not have a pool.
Does 1515 16th st NW # 2C have accessible units?
No, 1515 16th st NW # 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 16th st NW # 2C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 16th st NW # 2C has units with dishwashers.

