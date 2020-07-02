1515 16th st NW # 2C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unique 1 bedroom for rent - The Stonesdale is a boutique condominium building situated on the corner of 16th Street and Church Street 4 blocks to Dupont Circle, 2 blocks to the P Street Whole Foods, CVS and much more. Originally built in 1912 as a single family home, the Stonesdale converted to condos in 1982. Today the Stonesdale features a collection of 15 unique one and two bedroom residences (no two are alike). Condo is on level two walk up and characterized by high ceilings and oversize windows, hardwood floors, and working fireplaces as well as washer/dryer in unit- Combination Dining/Living, Dishwasher, Disposal, , Microwave. A MUST SEE



There is an online application to go toPMEproperties.com. Scroll down the home page until you see the condo that you are applying for. There is an apply here" button. It will require a credit card payment of $55. We check credit, income, and rental history. Lease info:12 month lease-- more than two people per bedroom, no pets $150.00 move in fee



No Pets Allowed



