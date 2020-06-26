All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1465 Harvard St NW #402
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

1465 Harvard St NW #402

1465 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1465 Harvard St NW #402 Available 08/01/19 Brand New & Absolutely Luxe - This brand new and absolutely luxurious apartment is just waiting for you to call it home. You will be blown away by the very high quality of everything within this unit and enjoy its rich finishes and thoughtful design.

This brand new condominium is part of a 8-unit building with a green roof, roof deck, and lounge area for the benefit of all residents.

The unit features its own balcony, en suite washer & dryer, KitchenAid kitchen appliances, hardwood, a glass shower, and an impressive amount of storage within the unit.

Contact us today to schedule your showing. We're excited to be leasing this wonderful property.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4969682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Harvard St NW #402 have any available units?
1465 Harvard St NW #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Harvard St NW #402 have?
Some of 1465 Harvard St NW #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Harvard St NW #402 currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Harvard St NW #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Harvard St NW #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 Harvard St NW #402 is pet friendly.
Does 1465 Harvard St NW #402 offer parking?
No, 1465 Harvard St NW #402 does not offer parking.
Does 1465 Harvard St NW #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1465 Harvard St NW #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Harvard St NW #402 have a pool?
No, 1465 Harvard St NW #402 does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Harvard St NW #402 have accessible units?
No, 1465 Harvard St NW #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Harvard St NW #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Harvard St NW #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
