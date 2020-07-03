1424 Parkwood Pl NW

Amenities

Come view this wonderful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home in NW DC. This home was renovated just a few years ago and has a great floor plan as well as wonderful hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with a 6 seat island bar. All the bathrooms have been fully renovated as well. This home is perfect from top to bottom and if you need fresh air it has a large elevated back deck off the dining room that is a great place to relax and entertain guests.