Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

1424 Parkwood Pl NW

1424 Parkwood Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Parkwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a858ab05f ---- Come view this wonderful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home in NW DC. This home was renovated just a few years ago and has a great floor plan as well as wonderful hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with a 6 seat island bar. All the bathrooms have been fully renovated as well. This home is perfect from top to bottom and if you need fresh air it has a large elevated back deck off the dining room that is a great place to relax and entertain guests. Contact us today to schedule a time to view this home and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Parkwood Pl NW have any available units?
1424 Parkwood Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1424 Parkwood Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Parkwood Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Parkwood Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Parkwood Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1424 Parkwood Pl NW offer parking?
No, 1424 Parkwood Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 1424 Parkwood Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Parkwood Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Parkwood Pl NW have a pool?
No, 1424 Parkwood Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Parkwood Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 1424 Parkwood Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Parkwood Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Parkwood Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Parkwood Pl NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Parkwood Pl NW does not have units with air conditioning.

