Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

1323 CLIFTON ST NW #32

1323 Clifton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This very unique 1 bed/1 bath plus den with windows galore, loft style condo is ready to move in. Your very own private roof deck off the loft area gives you privacy to enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon cocktails with family and friends. Kitchen is well appointed with SS appliances, with granite counter top and back splash to match. Walk in shower in this updated bath. Don't wait get over there and take a look before it's gone. Did I mention you are just steps away from the U Street corridor lined with restaurants, shopping, Metro and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

