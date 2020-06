Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated internet access range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Beautifully refinished 1BR + Den on a quiet, clean, safe street just minutes from downtown DC, bus lines, and freeways! This spacious apartment includes hardwood floors, a recently remodeled bathroom, a full kitchen with gas stove, and much, much more. Tenant responsible for gas and electric utilities. Available immediately - vouchers welcome! No smoking, no pets.