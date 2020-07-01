All apartments in Washington
132 V St NW Unit 2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

132 V St NW Unit 2

132 V Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

132 V Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
yoga
132 V St NW Unit 2 Available 05/07/20 Modern & Bright in Bloomingdale! - Make this newly remodeled 2 level row home your next Nest! This 3 bedroom home is spread out over 1300 square feet of space. The first level has a stunning kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. The versatile island with breakfast bar and open floor plan allow you plenty of space to host any size group, or have a more formal dinner sitting by the bright bay windows. A half bath is tucked away behind the kitchen before reaching the spacious first-floor bedroom.

Walk upstairs to find the master bedroom comprising of a large closet, a balcony overlooking V Street, and an ensuite bathroom with fully tiled shower. A second large bedroom and shared bathroom complete the 2nd level. The home is beautifully finished with hardwood floors, luxury finishes, and a stacked washer and dryer.

This house is located in a great neighborhood. Take a short walk to great restaurants and cafes including Big Bear Caf, Red Hen Bacio Pizzeria, and Tyber Creek. Get your exercise in at Yoga District and take advantage of the farmer's market!

This house enjoys excellent proximity to downtown, H Street, Capitol Hill, Dupont, Shaw and more. Street parking is plentiful and Shaw metro is walkable in under 15 minutes. Rhode Island Ave and North Capital bus lines heading downtown are just minutes away.

Tenants are responsible for electric and gas along with a flat $50 for water, as well as the $250 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3886218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 V St NW Unit 2 have any available units?
132 V St NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 V St NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 132 V St NW Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 V St NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
132 V St NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 V St NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 132 V St NW Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 132 V St NW Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 132 V St NW Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 132 V St NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 V St NW Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 V St NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 132 V St NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 132 V St NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 132 V St NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 132 V St NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 V St NW Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.

