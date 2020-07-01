Amenities

132 V St NW Unit 2 Available 05/07/20 Modern & Bright in Bloomingdale! - Make this newly remodeled 2 level row home your next Nest! This 3 bedroom home is spread out over 1300 square feet of space. The first level has a stunning kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. The versatile island with breakfast bar and open floor plan allow you plenty of space to host any size group, or have a more formal dinner sitting by the bright bay windows. A half bath is tucked away behind the kitchen before reaching the spacious first-floor bedroom.



Walk upstairs to find the master bedroom comprising of a large closet, a balcony overlooking V Street, and an ensuite bathroom with fully tiled shower. A second large bedroom and shared bathroom complete the 2nd level. The home is beautifully finished with hardwood floors, luxury finishes, and a stacked washer and dryer.



This house is located in a great neighborhood. Take a short walk to great restaurants and cafes including Big Bear Caf, Red Hen Bacio Pizzeria, and Tyber Creek. Get your exercise in at Yoga District and take advantage of the farmer's market!



This house enjoys excellent proximity to downtown, H Street, Capitol Hill, Dupont, Shaw and more. Street parking is plentiful and Shaw metro is walkable in under 15 minutes. Rhode Island Ave and North Capital bus lines heading downtown are just minutes away.



Tenants are responsible for electric and gas along with a flat $50 for water, as well as the $250 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.



