13 14TH STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool

Historic, Gated, Car Barn Condo. Fabulous, Rarely Available One bedroom, One Bath Condo with in unit Washer/Dryer, enclosed Private Patio and 1 Reserved Parking space right in front of the property. The property features hardwood floors, Granite Counters in the Kitchen, an updated Bathroom and a fabulous Enclosed Patio Terrace. Pet Friendly and welcomed on a Case by Case Basis. The Car Barn was built to store Washington~s streetcars for the Metropolitan Railroad Company and were converted into modern condominiums in 2005. The Car Barn at Capitol Hill is one of the few completely gated communities in Washington with brick enclosed Courtyards, Reserved Parking, and Swimming Pool . Car Barn is located on Capitol Hill between 14th and 15th Street at East Capitol Street. Just a few blocks to Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, great public spaces, restaurants, shops, entertainment options and more. The closest metro is Stadium Armory on the blue and orange line. Property is Professionally managed. Online Application. $45 per adult.