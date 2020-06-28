1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities new construction

SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL TOURS!! VIRTUAL TOURS !! VIRTUAL TOURS!! FANTASTIC LOCATION IN THE HEART OF GEORGETOWN: CONTEMPORARY 1 bedroom,1 full bath luxury apartment home for lease. Features offer exposed brick walls, engineered wood floors, gourmet kitchen and a washer/dryer in the unit. Prime location on Wisconsin Avenue NW near N Street. Please NO PETS, NO SMOKING. If you or your client is interested in this apartment, please send me an email to introduce yourself and to provide us with all of your contact information. We are happy to set up a virtual tour with you once we have received an email from you with your contact information. Salley.Widmayer@Gmail.com Mobile 202-215-6174