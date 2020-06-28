All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301

1252 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1252 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
new construction
SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL TOURS!! VIRTUAL TOURS !! VIRTUAL TOURS!! FANTASTIC LOCATION IN THE HEART OF GEORGETOWN: CONTEMPORARY 1 bedroom,1 full bath luxury apartment home for lease. Features offer exposed brick walls, engineered wood floors, gourmet kitchen and a washer/dryer in the unit. Prime location on Wisconsin Avenue NW near N Street. Please NO PETS, NO SMOKING. If you or your client is interested in this apartment, please send me an email to introduce yourself and to provide us with all of your contact information. We are happy to set up a virtual tour with you once we have received an email from you with your contact information. Salley.Widmayer@Gmail.com Mobile 202-215-6174

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 have any available units?
1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 have?
Some of 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 pet-friendly?
No, 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 offer parking?
No, 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 does not offer parking.
Does 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 have a pool?
No, 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 does not have a pool.
Does 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 have accessible units?
No, 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW #301 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University