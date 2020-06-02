All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1248 Columbia Rd NW Unit A

1248 Columbia Road Northwest
Location

1248 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$5,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath Victorian Row-Home located in the trendy neighborhood of Columbia Heights DC! The home expands over 3 floors with the master bedroom occupying the entire 3rd floor! The home is within walking distance of the Columbia Heights metro station. The DC USA Shopping Center with Target, Marshals, Bed Bath and Beyond, Best Buy, Modells, Five Guys Chick-Fil-A and so many more stores and food options are within a 5 minute walk! 14th St is also just a few blocks where you have bars, restaurants, retail shops and nightlife.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 4 BR
- 3.5 baths
- Open concept living on main level
- Spacious living room with bay window and windowsill
- Separate dining room
- Powder room on main level
- Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Gas cooking
- Granite counter tops
- Plenty of cabinet and counter space
- Deck off kitchen
- 3 spacious bedrooms on the second floor
- One bedroom boosts a bay windows and windowsill
- One bedroom has second deck off of it
- One bedroom has En-suite
- All bedrooms have ceiling fans
- All bedrooms offer ample closet space
- 2 full baths located on the second floor one is an en-suite
- Master bedroom occupies the whole 3rd floor and boosts high ceilings
- Master has en-suite with double sinks and washer dryer
- Master has large walk in closet
- Central AC/ Heat
- Street parking
- ALL utilities included!!
- Pets ok with $400 deposit and $50 pet rent ( more then 1 pet at landlords discretion)
- Basement unit is occupied by landlord

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE5846201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

