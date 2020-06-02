1248 Columbia Rd NW Unit A

Amenities

Spectacular 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath Victorian Row-Home located in the trendy neighborhood of Columbia Heights DC! The home expands over 3 floors with the master bedroom occupying the entire 3rd floor! The home is within walking distance of the Columbia Heights metro station. The DC USA Shopping Center with Target, Marshals, Bed Bath and Beyond, Best Buy, Modells, Five Guys Chick-Fil-A and so many more stores and food options are within a 5 minute walk! 14th St is also just a few blocks where you have bars, restaurants, retail shops and nightlife.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 4 BR

- 3.5 baths

- Open concept living on main level

- Spacious living room with bay window and windowsill

- Separate dining room

- Powder room on main level

- Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Gas cooking

- Granite counter tops

- Plenty of cabinet and counter space

- Deck off kitchen

- 3 spacious bedrooms on the second floor

- One bedroom boosts a bay windows and windowsill

- One bedroom has second deck off of it

- One bedroom has En-suite

- All bedrooms have ceiling fans

- All bedrooms offer ample closet space

- 2 full baths located on the second floor one is an en-suite

- Master bedroom occupies the whole 3rd floor and boosts high ceilings

- Master has en-suite with double sinks and washer dryer

- Master has large walk in closet

- Central AC/ Heat

- Street parking

- ALL utilities included!!

- Pets ok with $400 deposit and $50 pet rent ( more then 1 pet at landlords discretion)

- Basement unit is occupied by landlord



AVAILABLE NOW!!!



