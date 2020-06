Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Completely rebuilt Tudor home. Everything is new!!! 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful home office, hardwood floors, finished basement. Walking distance to downtown shops restaurants and house of worship. A short drive from the train station. Right on the edge of downtown Stamford. This house has plenty of space and is energy efficient. Its a must see for anyone looking for downtown living without being in an apartment building.