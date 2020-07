Amenities

Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes. From the moment you move in, you'll be surrounded by wood-style flooring, elevated nine foot ceilings, panoramic windows, and in-unit washers and dryers. We even feature Juliette balconies, patios, and terraces on select apartments. From the moment you step outside your apartment, you'll be able to enjoy a vast array of amenities, including a community lounge area complete with billiards table, catering kitchen, conference room, technology center, and an impressive 5,000-square-foot fitness center and yoga studio. Contact us today to set up a tour of your future home!