Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly business center hot tub

Providing the convenience of an apartment and the comfort of a home, The Residences on Bedford in Stamford, Connecticut offers a variety of recently renovated apartment homes, many with spectacular views of Long Island Sound. Shopping, entertainment and dining are conveniently located just minutes away. Amenities include an elegant club room, swimming pool with nearby gas grills, free Wi-Fi access in common areas, garages, laundry facilities on every floor, a pool, abundant closet space, and much more. Come see why The Residences on Bedford is just the place for downtown living!