Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access media room tennis court yoga garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system bbq/grill bike storage concierge courtyard green community guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground

Sofi at 50 Forest is a new living space in the heart of the Stamford—where bars and shopping converge with pubs and restaurants, where sushi meets tacos, and music collides with performing arts. Oh yeah, and we're right off the I-95. From Stamford Town Center and the Avon Theatre to The Palace and Cove Island Park, there is always fun to explore the community surrounding our Stamford apartments.



Our one-, two- and three bedroom layouts feature designs that extend beyond your walls into social spaces to connect, relax and play. There are chill spaces with flat screens and comfy seating for hanging out with friends, free WiFi in common areas and an updated fitness center and yoga space. Dive in and make it yours by visiting our apartments in Stamford, CT today.