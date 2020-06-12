/
ridgefield
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 PM
91 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT📍
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3855 sqft
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3780 sqft
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
99 Olcott Way
99 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
920 sqft
Lovely Upper unit is excellent condition with easy parking location and lovely views from living room windows.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3696 sqft
Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
19 Prospect Ridge
19 Prospect Ridge, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1654 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfection awaits.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
67 Olcott Way
67 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
920 sqft
Recently renovated main level one bedroom condominium with washer dryer in the unit. New hardwood flooring throughout, new windows and sliding glass door leading to private patio. Remodeled kitchen with butcher block counters and farmhouse sink.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
415 Main Street
415 Main St, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1050 sqft
Location, location, location! Fully remodeled, turnkey rental apartment in the heart of the village! Huge living room conveniently open to the kitchen and dining area, plus two spacious bedrooms and a beautiful full bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
406 Main Street
406 Main St, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live right on Main Street in charming Ridgefield, CT! Restaurants, shops, sidewalks are all out your front door. Enjoy the lights at the holidays, free concerts in the park in summer and all of the highlights of living in town.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
23 Barry Avenue
23 Barry Avenue, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
950 sqft
JUST STEPS FROM THE VILLAGE and completely renovated in 2019!! 2 BR apartment, 2nd floor in 2 family house with separate entrance, private parking, large, light-filled rooms, new kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast-bar, and beautiful
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
127 Olcott Way
127 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
920 sqft
Do not miss the chance to live in the friendly and beautiful Casagmo Complex! This renovated end unit is the perfect home for you! The windows allow for natural light to radiate all throughout the unit, filling it with a sense of joy and tranquility.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
53 Lawson Lane
53 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1148 sqft
Available June 1, furnished / unfurnished. Main level, two bedroom open concept space has been meticulously updated throughout. Fabulous bath with whirlpool tub, radiant heated floors, and separate walk in shower.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1253 sqft
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
10 Sugar Maple Lane
10 Sugar Maple Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1074 sqft
Fox Hill. Updated in 2010. Excellent condition. Fully repainted in 2012. Bedrooms repainted in 2016. Heat included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in unit. Very private, western facing deck. Quiet, shaded location.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
22 Mayflower Drive
22 Mayflower Drive, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4217 sqft
Classic colonial immediately available as a furnished summer rental. Private location with heated inground pool and jacuzzi.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8 Edelweiss Lane
8 Edelweiss Ln, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1494 sqft
Rare, nearly 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom upper unit in one of the best locations in the entire complex. Open and wooded views from many interior windows.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
10 Outpost Lane
10 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1385 sqft
HEAT & HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
13 Outpost Lane
13 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
925 sqft
Completely renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new wood floor throughout. Fox Hill condominium is located minutes to schools, shopping recreation center and down town.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
59 Old Oscaleta Road
59 Old Oscaleta Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6000 sqft
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
19 Lovers Lane
19 Lovers Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$28,000
4202 sqft
For those needing an escape to the country, look no further...this location in Wilton can't be beat! Enjoy privacy and an extremely peaceful, beautiful property within close walking distance to town and hiking trails.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
224 Ridgebury Road
224 Ridgebury Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3548 sqft
Charming Farmhouse on 7.46 acres with magnificent views and sunsets overlooking miles.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ridgefield rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,670.
Some of the colleges located in the Ridgefield area include Norwalk Community College, CUNY Lehman College, Iona College, Manhattan College, and College of Mount Saint Vincent. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ridgefield from include Bronx, Stamford, Yonkers, Milford city, and Norwalk.
