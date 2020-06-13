79 Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT

Danbury 'Hoods

South/Miry Brook

South includes Wooster Mountain State Park, Eureka Lake and Danbury Municipal Airport. Larger apartment communities are located here with quick access to Danbury Fair Shopping Mall, once a small agricultural fair in the 1800s! Culture AND airplanes.

Germantown

Located in a section between Federal Road and Highway 84, you’ll find that smaller 2 to 4 unit apartments and corner stores are the norm. Along with housing, there’s an equal share of medical office buildings and strip malls.

City Center/Main Street Historic District

Stretching north to south from 84 to Rogers Park, you’ll know you are here when you find Main Street. If you’re looking for excitement, downtown is probably your best bet with the Palace Theater and a concentration of restaurants and shopping on Ives Street. There is an abundance of apartment rentals here from historic “Hat City” residences to new construction built anywhere from the 1780s to the 1930s—as well as brand spankin’ new condos.

Mill Plain (West)

Ah, suburbia. Mill Plain is a suburban-like neighborhood located inside the city limits of Danbury. Apartment complexes and high-rise apartments were being built from the time people were doing The Hustle to the 90s when acid washed jean jackets were all the rage. Here you’ll find “package stores” and convenience stores, many which have been in business long before the surge of new construction.

North

Clapboard Ridge Rd, Hayestown, and Cedar Heights are all neighborhoods that make up the northern section of Danbury but that don’t necessarily have a wealth of distinction when it comes to housing styles. They are, however, still worth checking out for available housing.