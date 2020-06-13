Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

79 Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
36 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,478
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
21 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
135 Lake Place South
135 Lake Pl S, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1420 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 1400 sq. ft. Townhouse FURNISHED, $2,550/month (Utilities not included) Electric heat ONE YEAR OR 6 MONTH LEASE No Pets, no smoking Use of all condo amenities including pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and access to lake.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
114 west Street
114 West Street, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1554 sqft
single family home for rent. tenant must fill out rental application, references, credit provided by applicant. 1st months rent and 2 months security dep.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
68 Grand Street
68 Grand Street, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
3 bedroom close to center of town with gas heat and 2 parking spaces good credit and references owner lives on 2nd floor.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
53 Lawrence Avenue
53 Lawrence Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2248 sqft
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER LISTING!!! Please see additional showing instructions on listing. Wonderful Timber Oak Complex conveniently located near shopping, schools, 84. Condo will be professionally cleaned throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
86 Warrington Round
86 Warrington Round, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1707 sqft
Gorgeous newer unit in sought-after "Rivington" by Toll Brothers. No pets, no smokers, subject to satisfactory credit check and references, many upgrades and beautiful finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10 Moorland Drive
10 Moorland Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2040 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Rivington. Open Floor Concept. Custom Kitchen with Upgrades Includes Granite Counters.Sliders to private Patio. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Spacious UL Master Bedroom w/Full Bath.
Results within 1 mile of Danbury

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Plumtree Heights
60 Nature View Trail, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Walking distance to downtown, train station, & school park. Master bedrm. his & hers closets, pull down storage, full bath, & lrg. skylt. 2nd bedrm. offers double closets. both have cathedral ceilings. Lrg. hallway closet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Bradley Ct
22 Bradley Court, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
Apartment near 684 and 84 - Property Id: 297180 All utilities included. Located 5 minutes from the Danbury mall and the metro north train station right off of 84 and 684. Spacious front and back yard. New french door entrance with recessed lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
91 Wooster Street
91 Wooster Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
975 sqft
Affordable Unit in Brand New Rental Community in Bethel! Close to Downtown, offering Municipal Water, Sewer, and Gas! Bright, Sparkling New Units offering Fully Applianced Kitchens (Stainless Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher), Large

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
19 Candlewood Acres Road
19 Candlewood Acres Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2208 sqft
~Elegant & Inviting~Perfect Escape from the City~Recently Renovated by Renowned Interior Designer~Beautiful home offering many options to entertain~ Desirable Candlewood Acres Lake Community has private beach & docks available~ EAT in Kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
23 Hudson Street
23 Hudson Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1383 sqft
Wonderful quaint desired complex in Bethel in private setting - within minutes to main routes. Fabulous 3 level townhouse boasts privacy with it's own patio facing woods & stream at far end of complex.
Results within 5 miles of Danbury

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
53 Friendly Road
53 Friendly Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1848 sqft
Move in Ready !!! Also For Sale.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1104 Greystone Lane
1104 Greystone Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, furnished townhouse in Fieldstone Pond. Nothing to do but move right in. Bright Living Rm with gas fireplace, Dining Rm with sliding glass door to Deck. Kitchen with Granite counters. Bedroom with walk-in california closet.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3431 sqft
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
704 Village Drive
704 Village Drive, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1303 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has glass backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Enjoy quiet and privacy. Just move in! No pets. Minimum credit score of 700 required.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14 Kendall Drive
14 Kendall Drive, Putnam Lake, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated single family home with Putnam Lake rights just 1 block away. Enjoy this rental home that provides new laminate flooring with some warmly carpeted flooring as seen in pictures.

Median Rent in Danbury

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Danbury is $1,207, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,524.
Studio
$987
1 Bed
$1,207
2 Beds
$1,524
3+ Beds
$1,927
City GuideDanbury
So you say you’re moving to Danbury? Despite its dissolution as the center of hat making in America - (we know, bummer! huh?) it’s wearing a new one as a popular exurb of New York City. About an hour and a half drive from The Big Apple, Danbury has a small town feel without the worries of living in a congested city. Think of it as, perhaps, The Little Apple…Pie.

A rejuvenated Danbury City Center has definitely added some excitement to the city. For the most part, it’s a place where residents just want to kick back and put their feet up while breathing a sigh of relief that they didn’t take the plunge towards sky scrapers and angry cabbies. If your feet are itching for this kind of relaxation and maybe a little frostbite in the winter, Danbury is for you!

Danbury 'Hoods

South/Miry Brook

South includes Wooster Mountain State Park, Eureka Lake and Danbury Municipal Airport. Larger apartment communities are located here with quick access to Danbury Fair Shopping Mall, once a small agricultural fair in the 1800s! Culture AND airplanes.

Germantown

Located in a section between Federal Road and Highway 84, you’ll find that smaller 2 to 4 unit apartments and corner stores are the norm. Along with housing, there’s an equal share of medical office buildings and strip malls.

City Center/Main Street Historic District

Stretching north to south from 84 to Rogers Park, you’ll know you are here when you find Main Street. If you’re looking for excitement, downtown is probably your best bet with the Palace Theater and a concentration of restaurants and shopping on Ives Street. There is an abundance of apartment rentals here from historic “Hat City” residences to new construction built anywhere from the 1780s to the 1930s—as well as brand spankin’ new condos.

Mill Plain (West)

Ah, suburbia. Mill Plain is a suburban-like neighborhood located inside the city limits of Danbury. Apartment complexes and high-rise apartments were being built from the time people were doing The Hustle to the 90s when acid washed jean jackets were all the rage. Here you’ll find “package stores” and convenience stores, many which have been in business long before the surge of new construction.

North

Clapboard Ridge Rd, Hayestown, and Cedar Heights are all neighborhoods that make up the northern section of Danbury but that don’t necessarily have a wealth of distinction when it comes to housing styles. They are, however, still worth checking out for available housing.

Best way to get around

Public transportation routes are limited, so you’ll want wheels if you plan on venturing outside of your ‘hood. The main hub for catching a bus in the city is at the City Center but there are also bus lines that travel along Mill Plain. From downtown, you can hop the Metro-North Railroad and be on your way to ogling New York City’s bright lights.

Danbury: Not Just for Hat Connoisseurs

Now that you’ve got some of the basics, it’s important to know that the best way to find a neighborhood you’ll love in Danbury is to spend some time in the city before signing on the “X.” So don’t fret, pack up your street smarts and get on your hustle for your new Connecticut address!

June 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Danbury rents increased significantly over the past month

Danbury rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Danbury stand at $1,208 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,525 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Danbury's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Danbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Danbury

    As rents have increased moderately in Danbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Danbury is less affordable for renters.

    • Danbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,525 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% increase in Danbury.
    • While Danbury's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Danbury than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Danbury is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Danbury?
    In Danbury, the median rent is $987 for a studio, $1,207 for a 1-bedroom, $1,524 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,927 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Danbury, check out our monthly Danbury Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Danbury?
    Some of the colleges located in the Danbury area include Western Connecticut State University, Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, and Yale University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Danbury?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Danbury from include Bronx, New Haven, Stamford, Yonkers, and Milford city.

