13 Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT with move-in specials

Stamford, Connecticut

Stamford isn't exactly a big city, but it has quite a large population, 122,643 according to the 2010 census- a true testament to the draw of the place. The weather in Stamford is quite stable, with a high of 73.2 degrees in July, and 30.9 in February. With that in mind, let us proceed to the little details of moving to this city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stamford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more