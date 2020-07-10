13 Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT with move-in specials
Stamford, Connecticut
Stamford isn't exactly a big city, but it has quite a large population, 122,643 according to the 2010 census- a true testament to the draw of the place. The weather in Stamford is quite stable, with a high of 73.2 degrees in July, and 30.9 in February. With that in mind, let us proceed to the little details of moving to this city.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Stamford apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Stamford apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.