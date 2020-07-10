Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Stamford apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,974
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,796
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
40 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,815
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Harbor Point
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,063
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Harbor Point
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,854
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1060 sqft
Reduced Rates and One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Glenview House
25 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,180
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1478 sqft
Just minutes from the Metro North Train Station. Gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer in the unit, and high-end finishes. On-site pool with a courtyard. Patio and grilling area on-site. Excellent location with updates.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,898
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,288
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Results within 10 miles of Stamford
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
23 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,575
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
8 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Wolfpit
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
City Guide for Stamford, CT

Stamford, Connecticut

Stamford isn't exactly a big city, but it has quite a large population, 122,643 according to the 2010 census- a true testament to the draw of the place. The weather in Stamford is quite stable, with a high of 73.2 degrees in July, and 30.9 in February. With that in mind, let us proceed to the little details of moving to this city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stamford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Stamford, CT

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Stamford apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Stamford apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

