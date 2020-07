Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill car charging cc payments conference room e-payments game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal yoga

The best part about your Parallel life? It's unparalleled. An incredible location in the heart of downtown, close to absolutely everything. The finest amenities available, elegantly designed with sleek lines, calming hues and inviting textures. This Parallel life is unlike anything you can find in Stamford, and it's real. Think of it as a first class upgrade for your lifestyle. Parallel 41. Where life and style align. A one and two-bedroom apartment residences walkable to everything in downtown Stamford. Unparalleled amenities - 360 Roof Deck - Private Penthouse Roof Terraces - Latitude Lounge - Game Gallery - Fitness-on-Demand Studio.