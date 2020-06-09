38 Brownell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright and spacious first floor apartment with beautiful natural woodwork throughout. Entire unit has been freshly painted and kitchen upgrades have been done that include new cabinets, counters, flooring and appliances. Features include a large eat in kitchen and pantry, dining room with built in hutch, living room with wood columns and generous sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Situated in the Edgewood Park Area. Close to shopping, schools parks and downtown. Subject to application, credit and background check, and one month security deposit. No pets allowed and no smoking allowed in the apartment.