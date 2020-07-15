Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:38 AM
19 Apartments For Rent Near CCSU
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
11 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
223 Bassett St. 1
223 Bassett St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 First floor 2 BR Bassett St - Property Id: 319136 First floor 2 bedroom, recently renovated, in a very quiet 2 family home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
44 Cabot St 1 Front
44 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,485
1286 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! SHORT TERM LEASES WELCOME! Very Spacious 1 Bedroom on a quiet street. Washer and Dryer located in apartment. Access to garage is available. 4 Family house located on a quiet residential Street.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Gold Street - AA
107 Gold Street, New Britain, CT
Studio
$725
550 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Electric, heat & hot water!! Freshly cleaned large studio apartment on the corner of Gold & Lyman Streets, with private entrance door! - Hardwood floors - Tile bathroom - Full bathroom with tub - Fully applianced kitchen -
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Pinehurst Avenue
19 Pinehurst Ave, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
2288 sqft
Welcome home! This two bedroom, one bathroom second floor unit offers ample space and great natural light throughout. Closets in every room mean plenty of room for storage. This unit boasts natural gas for heat, hot water, and cooking.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
310 Slater Road
310 Slater Road, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment in New Britain, conveniently located close to both I-84 and rt 9. This apartment features spacious rooms and plenty of storage space, including a partially finished basement.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
270 Maple Street
270 Maple Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Single Family Home Rental! Lots of Space and Great Area! - This wont last long! Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in the heart of New Britain! Desirable Maple ave area, large home with a spacious lot.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
71 Vine Street - 7
71 Vine St, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$520
160 sqft
ROOM for rent. Offering large furnished rooms across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain!!! Perfect for CCSU College students Shared bathroom and kitchen. Close to bus transportation, highways and the Museum of American history.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
29 Cabot Street 3rd floor
29 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Beautiful Third Floor Unit in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 48406 Beautiful spacious two-bedroom apartment in a quiet neighborhood on the 3rd floor. Right off the bus-line and close to downtown New Britain.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
158 Queen St
158 Queen Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
158 Queen St Available 08/15/20 Raised Ranch in New Britain - Impeccably maintained home offers approximately 2000 sqft of living space with fully applianced kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
57 Ash St
57 Ash Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$995
57 Ash Street - Property Id: 317855 Freshly updated 2/3 bedrooms, depends how you set it up. New Floors, New Light Fixtures, New bathroom, professionally painted, and much more to offer. Great LOCATION- easy access to bus and very close to Rt 9.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
322 Chestnut St
322 Chestnut St, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Large 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom Spacious Apartment available to rent immediately at a very nice and calm location in New Britain.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Market Street
23 Market Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2174 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
**1st Floor 2 bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted, newer windows, newer carpets,appliances,Credit check required,rental application, two month's security and 1st month's rent,Lease. Parking for for two cars
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
168 Maple Street
168 Maple Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5248 sqft
Multi Family with 2nd floor rental, convenient location 3 large bedrooms, living room, dining room, pantry, kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups won't last long a must see.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Concord st. 3
100 Concord Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 05/01/20 100 Concord st 3rd floor - Property Id: 76599 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76599 Property Id 76599 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5674140)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
31 Vine st
31 Vine Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$845
1Br - Property Id: 61768 1 Bedroom in BEAUTIFULL HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOOD OF NEW BRITAIN!!! !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! Beautifull Hardwood Flooring throughout the entire apt!!!! If u are looking for a quiet and
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
172 Glen Street - 1
172 Glen Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 172 Glen Street - 1 in New Britain. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
152 Tremont Street - 3N
152 Tremont St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 Tremont Street - 3N in New Britain. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
110 CLEVELAND ST
110 Cleveland Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
110 CLEVELAND ST - Property Id: 286873 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286873 Property Id 286873 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5926513)
