162 Apartments for rent in Wethersfield, CT📍
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 37
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 7
1 of 26
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 60
1 of 3
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 38
Wethersfield is a small town of 27,000 people, and it's full of lovely old buildings to prove it's age record. It's been portrayed in a couple of books and plays, but probably the most interesting Wethersfield fact is that it's been hit by asteroids twice--in the '70s and '80s. They were pretty small, but who knows when the third one will hit. One thing residents are particularly proud of is the Wethersfield red onion. It's actually the logo for the town, going back to the early 1800s when all the onions in New England were sold through Wethersfield.
Apartments here are fairly affordable for Connecticut. This, of course, depends on whether you can find an apartment. The vacancy rate here is ridiculously low, ranging between 0 and 5 percent, depending on the neighborhood. You'll have to work hard and fast to get a decent 1-bedroom apartment in Wethersfield, much less a good one.
What to Expect
Many of the apartments for rent are older, dating back to the 1940s and 1950s, and a lot of the homes for rent are the same age or older. You may find a couple of apartment complexes that are brand new, but they are not the norm.
What Do You Need?
Because of the low vacancy rate, and the higher prices, renting an apartment here is more complicated than in other towns. Your landlord will expect proof of employment and income, preferably with a reference letter from your employer. You will also need a credit report, and some paranoid landlords might charge you for an independent credit check, not trusting yours. You will also need a few good references, and a letter of recommendation from a previous landlord will make you look less like an eviction waiting to happen..
If you don't have all of these, you can still find a place to stay. Just expect to pay a higher price and possibly face a heftier damage deposit. Sorry.
Wethersfield isn't a bad place to live. It has some interesting history, it's a nice place with lots of green space around it.