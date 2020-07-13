900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06510 Downtown New Haven
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 months AGO
1 Bedroom
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath A
$1,350
1 Bed · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath B
$1,350
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath B
$1,695
2 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath A
$1,695
2 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath B
$1,695
2 Bed · 2 Bath
3 Bedrooms
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath
$2,705
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residence on the Green.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Residence on the Green features a modernist tower with huge storefront windows opening to a spectacular view of Yale and historic New Haven. Located on the third, fourth, and fifth floors of a prime downtown building, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes appeal to a sophisticated clientele.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Residence on the Green have any available units?
Residence on the Green offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,350, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,695, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,705. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does Residence on the Green have?
Some of Residence on the Green's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residence on the Green currently offering any rent specials?
Residence on the Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residence on the Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Residence on the Green is pet friendly.
Does Residence on the Green offer parking?
Yes, Residence on the Green offers parking.
Does Residence on the Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Residence on the Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Residence on the Green have a pool?
No, Residence on the Green does not have a pool.
Does Residence on the Green have accessible units?
Yes, Residence on the Green has accessible units.
Does Residence on the Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residence on the Green has units with dishwashers.