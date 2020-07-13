All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like Residence on the Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
Residence on the Green
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Residence on the Green

900 Chapel St · (203) 427-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
Downtown New Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06510
Downtown New Haven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath A

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath B

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath B

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath A

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath B

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath

$2,705

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residence on the Green.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Residence on the Green features a modernist tower with huge storefront windows opening to a spectacular view of Yale and historic New Haven. Located on the third, fourth, and fifth floors of a prime downtown building, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes appeal to a sophisticated clientele.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residence on the Green have any available units?
Residence on the Green offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,350, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,695, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,705. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does Residence on the Green have?
Some of Residence on the Green's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residence on the Green currently offering any rent specials?
Residence on the Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residence on the Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Residence on the Green is pet friendly.
Does Residence on the Green offer parking?
Yes, Residence on the Green offers parking.
Does Residence on the Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Residence on the Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Residence on the Green have a pool?
No, Residence on the Green does not have a pool.
Does Residence on the Green have accessible units?
Yes, Residence on the Green has accessible units.
Does Residence on the Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residence on the Green has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Residence on the Green?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

254 College Street
254 College St
New Haven, CT 06510
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St
New Haven, CT 06515
Corsair
1050 State St
New Haven, CT 06511
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St
New Haven, CT 06510
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave
New Haven, CT 06514
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St
New Haven, CT 06514

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Apartments with ParkingNew Haven Dog Friendly Apartments
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity