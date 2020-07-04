Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM
3 Apartments For Rent Near MxCC
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Russell Street
1 Russell Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Town house style condo, 2nd & 3rd floor of the building. Freshly painted unit with Central air, updated galley kitchen, complete with oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Ferry StMiddletown
23 Ferry Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Ferry St Apartments - Property Id: 300263 Beautiful completely renovated apartments over looking the water and right next to Harbor Park! Minute's walk from all of the best bars and restaurants in town! Two Bedroom One Bathroom and over 1,300
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
360 Main Street
360 Main Street, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath flat on top floor of three story walk up building on main street. Rent includes all utilities including electric. Tenants must make own arrangements for parking. There is no parking at the building.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CT
West Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT