Apartment List
/
CT
/
new britain
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:44 AM

169 Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT

📍
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$955
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
883 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 CLEVELAND ST
110 Cleveland Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
110 CLEVELAND ST - Property Id: 286873 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286873 Property Id 286873 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824291)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
139 Lawlor St
139 Lawlor Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$850
139 LAWLOR ST - Property Id: 225212 *** PLEASE READ BEFORE INQUIRING *** - WE DO NOT ACCEPT ANY EVICTION HISTORY. - THIS IS A PET FREE BUILDING. WE DO NOT ACCEPT ANY PETS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26 Buell St
26 Buell St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 287663 I have a 2 bedroom apartment for rent on the first floor. Beautiful apartment located on a quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40-42 Gladden Street
40 Gladden St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1344 sqft
Remodeled Second Floor 2 Bedroom on quiet dead end street in New Britain - Completely renovated 1344 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath apartment. Brand new kitchen, new bathroom, with beautiful resurfaced hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Sterling St
43 Sterling St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 bed apartment in quiet area close to highway - Property Id: 297367 Available immediately, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, second floor, newly renovated apartment for rent.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Anise Street
26 Anise Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1331 sqft
Classic Cape for Rent! - Cozy Cape for rent! This 2 bedroom Cape, with eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, a bath and a half, side porch, back yard and attached garage has just been completely refreshed with new paint throughout, new carpeting

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
168 Oak Street - 3N
168 Oak Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 Bath unit is available immediately. Electricity (Eversource) and gas (CNG) are tenant responsibility. Included in the monthly rent is refuse/recycle removal, 1 assigned parking spot, fridge, oven.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
107 Gold Street - AA
107 Gold Street, New Britain, CT
Studio
$725
550 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Electric, heat & hot water!! Freshly painted and cleaned large studio apartment on the corner of Gold & Lyman Streets, with private entrance door! - Hardwood floors - Full bathroom with tub - Fully applianced kitchen -

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
105 Ten Acre Rd - 2C
105 Ten Acre Road, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Brand new Suite in a beautiful Tudor house! PRIVATE BATH / PRIVATE OFFICE! Also FREE high speed internet. Everything in the pictures comes with the place. 5 mins from Westfarms mall and the highway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
44 Cabot St 1 Front
44 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,485
1286 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! SHORT TERM LEASES WELCOME! Very Spacious 1 Bedroom on a quiet street. Washer and Dryer located in apartment. Access to garage is available. 4 Family house located on a quiet residential Street.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
44 Elizabeth Street
44 Elizabeth Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Charming, comfortable and cozy home on quiet side street provides a wonderful setting for your new rental space. Private yard with patio, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
254 Slater Road
254 Slater Road, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2364 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom completely remodeled 2nd floor apartment, available June 1st . Everything is new just like new construction.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
124 Biruta Street
124 Biruta Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
849 sqft
Updated, 2 bedroom condo on 3rd floor serviced by elevator at Carousel Condominiums; Heat and Water Included; Slider to Balcony, carpeted living room and bedrooms; move-in condition; easy commute to Hartford; Galley kitchen; Main floor coin-op

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18 Farmington Avenue
18 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
595 sqft
modern and almost new 12-unit brick building with a one bedroom apartment available - everything included (heat, hot water, gas cooking, fast speed internet, wifi and directv ,except electric).

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
168 Maple Street
168 Maple Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5248 sqft
Multi Family with 2nd floor rental, convenient location 3 large bedrooms, living room, dining room, pantry, kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups won't last long a must see.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
521 Stanley Street
521 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted. Just waiting for the right tenant.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
100 Concord st. 3
100 Concord Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 05/01/20 100 Concord st 3rd floor - Property Id: 76599 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76599 Property Id 76599 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5674140)

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29 Cabot Street 3rd floor
29 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful Third Floor Unit in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 48406 Beautiful spacious two-bedroom apartment in a quiet neighborhood on the 3rd floor. Right off the bus-line and close to downtown New Britain.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
172 Glen Street - 1
172 Glen Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 172 Glen Street - 1 in New Britain. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
152 Tremont Street - 3N
152 Tremont St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 Tremont Street - 3N in New Britain. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
71 Vine Street - 7
71 Vine St, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$520
160 sqft
ROOM for rent. Offering large furnished rooms across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain!!! Perfect for CCSU College students Shared bathroom and kitchen. Close to bus transportation, highways and the Museum of American history.
Results within 1 mile of New Britain

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2525 sqft
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Median Rent in New Britain

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in New Britain is $830, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,039.
Studio
$670
1 Bed
$830
2 Beds
$1,039
3+ Beds
$1,310
City GuideNew Britain
Smack dab in the center of the great state of Connecticut, just ten miles from capital city of Hartford, lies the charming little city of New Britain. New Britain features a wide range of rental properties. Are you ready to scour the market for your dream pad in “Hardware City?” Then stick with us, ladies and gents, because we have the answers to all the questions we know you’re just dying to ask about apartment life in central Connecticut …
What’s so special about New Britain, anyway?

Well, for one thing, the basketball maneuver of dribbling was invented in New Britain in the late 19th century. Before then, there were a lot of “traveling” calls in B-ball games, we suppose. Is that special enough for you? Yes, it is.

What about availability? Is there a good chance I’ll get stuck on a waiting list?

Probably not. Waiting lists are rare no matter what time of year you begin your apartment hunt. Leasers outnumber homeowners by about 12 percent in New Britain, and many complexes – which are readily available – offer more than 1000 square feet of living space (which is extremely rare for East Coast rentals) and feature amenities like private ponds, swimming pools, and fitness centers.

Any other apartment hunting advice?

Arm yourself with the basics, including proof of income, banking info, identification, and a list of previous residences. If you have any dark skeletons in your renting history, you might need a co-signer to score your New Britain dream pad. Likewise, those without a job or a rental history will need a reputable co-signer to score a lease.

Also, if you’re new to the Eastern Seaboard, you should know that most New England cities, including New Britain, are characterized by well-established (pre-1970) and historic (pre-1940) neighborhoods. Hopefully, in other words, you appreciate an apartment with plenty of old-school character (less than one percent of all housing units in New Britain were built post-1995). Because older units often have some issues that newer ones don’t, be especially studious when completing your move-in checklist. Make sure the heating and cooling units function efficiently, the pipes, sinks, shower heads, and toilets don’t drip, run, or leak, and your appliances, light switches, and ceiling fans are up to par. Also, mark down even the most minor blemishes on your move-in checklist, as landlords will only refund your security deposit if you play nice with your new humble abode.

Is there anything to do for fun in New Britain?

New Britain’s tree-lined avenues are dotted with art, history, museums, theaters, performance art venues, golf courses, and 1200 acres of parks, helping make New Britain an attractive living locale. For night owls, meanwhile, bars, bars, and a few more bars can be found, while most of the outlying ‘burbs have dive bars at most corners as well.

Do I need my own set of wheels to bum around New Britain?

Not necessarily, but the easiest way to work, play, and just plain live conveniently is with your own car. The city bus system is extremely limited, so we definitely recommend bucking up for a gas guzzler of your own while living in New Britain.

One last thing: Which part of town should I live in?

To be sure whether or not a neighborhood is right for you, though, spend plenty of time there (during both day and night) to see if you’re comfortable with its ambiance.

So … can we get this show on the road and start scavenging for the perfect apartment, or what?

Absolutely. Happy hunting and best of luck!

June 2020 New Britain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 New Britain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

New Britain rent trends were flat over the past month

New Britain rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Britain stand at $830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,039 for a two-bedroom. New Britain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of New Britain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Britain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in New Britain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. New Britain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Britain's median two-bedroom rent of $1,039 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in New Britain.
    • While New Britain's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Britain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in New Britain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in New Britain?
    In New Britain, the median rent is $670 for a studio, $830 for a 1-bedroom, $1,039 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,310 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Britain, check out our monthly New Britain Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around New Britain?
    Some of the colleges located in the New Britain area include Central Connecticut State University, Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and Three Rivers Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to New Britain?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Britain from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Meriden.

    Similar Pages

    New Britain 1 BedroomsNew Britain 2 Bedrooms
    New Britain Apartments with ParkingNew Britain Pet Friendly Places
    New Britain Studio Apartments