169 Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT📍
Well, for one thing, the basketball maneuver of dribbling was invented in New Britain in the late 19th century. Before then, there were a lot of “traveling” calls in B-ball games, we suppose. Is that special enough for you? Yes, it is.
Probably not. Waiting lists are rare no matter what time of year you begin your apartment hunt. Leasers outnumber homeowners by about 12 percent in New Britain, and many complexes – which are readily available – offer more than 1000 square feet of living space (which is extremely rare for East Coast rentals) and feature amenities like private ponds, swimming pools, and fitness centers.
Arm yourself with the basics, including proof of income, banking info, identification, and a list of previous residences. If you have any dark skeletons in your renting history, you might need a co-signer to score your New Britain dream pad. Likewise, those without a job or a rental history will need a reputable co-signer to score a lease.
Also, if you’re new to the Eastern Seaboard, you should know that most New England cities, including New Britain, are characterized by well-established (pre-1970) and historic (pre-1940) neighborhoods. Hopefully, in other words, you appreciate an apartment with plenty of old-school character (less than one percent of all housing units in New Britain were built post-1995). Because older units often have some issues that newer ones don’t, be especially studious when completing your move-in checklist. Make sure the heating and cooling units function efficiently, the pipes, sinks, shower heads, and toilets don’t drip, run, or leak, and your appliances, light switches, and ceiling fans are up to par. Also, mark down even the most minor blemishes on your move-in checklist, as landlords will only refund your security deposit if you play nice with your new humble abode.
New Britain’s tree-lined avenues are dotted with art, history, museums, theaters, performance art venues, golf courses, and 1200 acres of parks, helping make New Britain an attractive living locale. For night owls, meanwhile, bars, bars, and a few more bars can be found, while most of the outlying ‘burbs have dive bars at most corners as well.
Not necessarily, but the easiest way to work, play, and just plain live conveniently is with your own car. The city bus system is extremely limited, so we definitely recommend bucking up for a gas guzzler of your own while living in New Britain.
To be sure whether or not a neighborhood is right for you, though, spend plenty of time there (during both day and night) to see if you’re comfortable with its ambiance.
So … can we get this show on the road and start scavenging for the perfect apartment, or what?
Absolutely. Happy hunting and best of luck!
June 2020 New Britain Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
New Britain rent trends were flat over the past month
New Britain rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Britain stand at $830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,039 for a two-bedroom. New Britain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Connecticut
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of New Britain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
- Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).
New Britain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in New Britain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. New Britain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- New Britain's median two-bedroom rent of $1,039 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in New Britain.
- While New Britain's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Britain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in New Britain.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.