Last updated June 13 2020

154 Apartments for rent in Hartford, CT

Asylum Hill
Downtown Hartford
Frog Hollow
South Green
Last updated June 13
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
$
South Green
8 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Last updated June 13
Asylum Hill
33 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Last updated June 13
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Last updated June 13
$
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,425
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Last updated June 9
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Last updated June 9
Asylum Hill
3 Units Available
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
Last updated June 9
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Last updated June 9
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Last updated June 4
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Last updated June 13
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
Last updated June 4
Clay Arsenal
1 Unit Available
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Faith Manor offers spacious one bedroom apartments for seniors in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water.

Last updated June 13
Barry Square
1 Unit Available
1916-1918 Broad St. - 3N
1916 Broad St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
This newly redone 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available immediately. Included in the monthly rent is garbage removal, fridge, oven. Street parking only. Electric and Gas to power and heat the apartment, provided by Eversource and CNG.

Last updated June 12
Asylum Hill
1 Unit Available
186 Collins St
186 Collins Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
Renovated Apartment - Property Id: 298894 Move in ready apartment! Recently renovated with new flooring throughout the entire apartment. Located in quiet neighborhood. Ask us about our rent specials! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12
North End
1 Unit Available
272 cleaveland ave
272 Cleveland Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifull 4 bedr Two FUL BATH TOWNHOUSE apt!! - Property Id: 64681 4 Bedroom 2 FULL BATHS TOWNHOUSE apartment !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! If you are looking for a spacious airy apt, this may be a good

Last updated June 12
Upper Albany
1 Unit Available
101 Vine St
101 Vine Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Beautifull one bedroom available - Property Id: 72222 WELCOME HOME !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! apartment went through significant upgrades under new management which includes BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and

Last updated June 12
Upper Albany
1 Unit Available
41 Adams Street
41 Adams Street, Hartford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Last updated June 12
Barry Square
1 Unit Available
535 Maple Ave
535 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1423 sqft
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Last updated June 12
North End
1 Unit Available
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)

Median Rent in Hartford

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hartford is $827, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,035.
Studio
$668
1 Bed
$827
2 Beds
$1,035
3+ Beds
$1,305
City GuideHartford
Hartford, Connecticut

It can get a little tricky, but this guide is here to help navigate through the nuances of renting in Hartford, Connecticut.

Apartment Hunting Tips

Commute. It is best to try to find an apartment close to work, especially if your work is around downtown. Bicyclists should look to the eastern edge of downtown, where they can enjoy leisurely rides along the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000 mile bike route that runs from Main to Florida. There are also nice, wide bicycle lanes along Capitol Ave., Zion St., Scarborough Ln., Whitney, and South Whitney. Public transportation is more than sufficient, with local and commuter bus services, as well as a free downtown shuttle.

Neighborhoods in Hartford

Downtown. Full of luxury lofts.

Sheldon Charter Oak. The neighborhood that Colt built, complete with the old Colt Firearms Factory, the Colt Estate, the expansive Colt Park and, a statue of the revolver-revolutionary himself, Samuel Colt.

South Meadows. Smaller apartments, but worth it for river views and year-round food from Hartford's Regional Market, the place for fresh fruits and veggies, meat and cheeses, plants and pots and everything that farmers can fit into an 185,000 square foot warehouse.

South Green. Historical homes, a block of mansions known as "Governor's Row", some funky townhomes, and some condos.

South End. Amazing restaurants, bakeries, and shops.

Southwest. A neighborhood of homes; sorry, no apartments here for now, but you can always scroll Craigslist for a bedroom rental or a granny flat.

Behind the Rocks. Complete with meandering streams, lush greenery, tons of park space, and great hole-in-the-wall eateries.

Barry Square. Easily walkable neighborhood.

Frog Hollow. Close proximity to downtown.

Parkville. Featuring the innovatively-alternative-music-laced art space and independent cinema place born out of Hartford's art scene heroes, Real Art Ways.

West End.Just a couple of miles from downtown.

Asylum Hill. Cheap apartments and luxury lofts looking down on the former homes of Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Upper Albany. Variety of housing options.

Blue Hills. A variety of apartments and housing options.

Clay Arsenal. Bordering downtown on the north side.

Northeast. Rents are cheap in this neighborhood.

Hartford is a historical city, so much so that its history has helped to shape our own American values and government. Known as the capital city of the Constitution State, this city has so much more to offer than can be summed up in one guide. So, get out there and experience it yourself!

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Hartford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hartford rents declined significantly over the past month

Hartford rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hartford stand at $827 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,035 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hartford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Hartford over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden and Norwalk, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080 and $1,739, are the two other major cities in the state besides Hartford to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0% and -0.4%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Hartford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hartford, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hartford is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hartford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,035 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Hartford.
    • While rents in Hartford fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hartford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Hartford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Hartford's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    "Hartford renters are extremely unsatisfied overall and give it low scores in almost every ca...

    View full Hartford Renter Survey

    Here’s how Hartford ranks on:

    A
    Plans for homeownership
    C-
    Recreational activities
    D
    Commute time
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Hartford's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    "Hartford renters are extremely unsatisfied overall and give it low scores in almost every category," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and concerns about Hartford's crime rate and relatively weak economy make it a much less appealing city for this important demographic."

    Key findings in Hartford include the following:

    • Hartford has the 4th lowest renter satisfaction among 100 cities surveyed and earns an F overall.
    • Just 12% of renters say that Hartford's economy is on the right track while 53% say it's on the wrong track.
    • One category where Hartford scored well is plans for homeownership as 73% of Hartford renters saying they expect to purchase a house or apartment in the future.
    • Connecticut's capital earned a C- for access to recreational activities, with 57% of renters reporting satisfaction with access to parks, community activities, and nightlife.
    • Remarkably, 0% of renters surveyed in Hartford report that they're satisfied with safety and the crime rate.
    • Boston received the highest grade in New England at an A+, while Providence received a B- and 3 Connecticut cities - Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Haven - received F's.
    • The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.

    A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hartford?
    In Hartford, the median rent is $668 for a studio, $827 for a 1-bedroom, $1,035 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,305 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hartford, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Hartford?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Hartford include Asylum Hill, Downtown Hartford, Frog Hollow, and South Green.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hartford?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hartford area include Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Trinity College, Albertus Magnus College, and Three Rivers Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hartford?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hartford from include New Haven, Middletown, Milford city, Meriden, and Waterbury.

