154 Apartments for rent in Hartford, CT

Neighborhoods in Hartford

Downtown. Full of luxury lofts.

Sheldon Charter Oak. The neighborhood that Colt built, complete with the old Colt Firearms Factory, the Colt Estate, the expansive Colt Park and, a statue of the revolver-revolutionary himself, Samuel Colt.

South Meadows. Smaller apartments, but worth it for river views and year-round food from Hartford's Regional Market, the place for fresh fruits and veggies, meat and cheeses, plants and pots and everything that farmers can fit into an 185,000 square foot warehouse.

South Green. Historical homes, a block of mansions known as "Governor's Row", some funky townhomes, and some condos.

South End. Amazing restaurants, bakeries, and shops.

Southwest. A neighborhood of homes; sorry, no apartments here for now, but you can always scroll Craigslist for a bedroom rental or a granny flat.

Behind the Rocks. Complete with meandering streams, lush greenery, tons of park space, and great hole-in-the-wall eateries.

Barry Square. Easily walkable neighborhood.

Frog Hollow. Close proximity to downtown.

Parkville. Featuring the innovatively-alternative-music-laced art space and independent cinema place born out of Hartford's art scene heroes, Real Art Ways.

West End.Just a couple of miles from downtown.

Asylum Hill. Cheap apartments and luxury lofts looking down on the former homes of Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Upper Albany. Variety of housing options.

Blue Hills. A variety of apartments and housing options.

Clay Arsenal. Bordering downtown on the north side.

Northeast. Rents are cheap in this neighborhood.

Hartford is a historical city, so much so that its history has helped to shape our own American values and government. Known as the capital city of the Constitution State, this city has so much more to offer than can be summed up in one guide. So, get out there and experience it yourself!

-By Katy Comal