154 Apartments for rent in Hartford, CT📍
It can get a little tricky, but this guide is here to help navigate through the nuances of renting in Hartford, Connecticut.
Commute. It is best to try to find an apartment close to work, especially if your work is around downtown. Bicyclists should look to the eastern edge of downtown, where they can enjoy leisurely rides along the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000 mile bike route that runs from Main to Florida. There are also nice, wide bicycle lanes along Capitol Ave., Zion St., Scarborough Ln., Whitney, and South Whitney. Public transportation is more than sufficient, with local and commuter bus services, as well as a free downtown shuttle.
Downtown. Full of luxury lofts.
Sheldon Charter Oak. The neighborhood that Colt built, complete with the old Colt Firearms Factory, the Colt Estate, the expansive Colt Park and, a statue of the revolver-revolutionary himself, Samuel Colt.
South Meadows. Smaller apartments, but worth it for river views and year-round food from Hartford's Regional Market, the place for fresh fruits and veggies, meat and cheeses, plants and pots and everything that farmers can fit into an 185,000 square foot warehouse.
South Green. Historical homes, a block of mansions known as "Governor's Row", some funky townhomes, and some condos.
South End. Amazing restaurants, bakeries, and shops.
Southwest. A neighborhood of homes; sorry, no apartments here for now, but you can always scroll Craigslist for a bedroom rental or a granny flat.
Behind the Rocks. Complete with meandering streams, lush greenery, tons of park space, and great hole-in-the-wall eateries.
Barry Square. Easily walkable neighborhood.
Frog Hollow. Close proximity to downtown.
Parkville. Featuring the innovatively-alternative-music-laced art space and independent cinema place born out of Hartford's art scene heroes, Real Art Ways.
West End.Just a couple of miles from downtown.
Asylum Hill. Cheap apartments and luxury lofts looking down on the former homes of Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe.
Upper Albany. Variety of housing options.
Blue Hills. A variety of apartments and housing options.
Clay Arsenal. Bordering downtown on the north side.
Northeast. Rents are cheap in this neighborhood.
Hartford is a historical city, so much so that its history has helped to shape our own American values and government. Known as the capital city of the Constitution State, this city has so much more to offer than can be summed up in one guide. So, get out there and experience it yourself!
June 2020 Hartford Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Hartford rents declined significantly over the past month
Hartford rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hartford stand at $827 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,035 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hartford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Connecticut
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Hartford over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden and Norwalk, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080 and $1,739, are the two other major cities in the state besides Hartford to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0% and -0.4%).
- Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Hartford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Hartford, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hartford is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Hartford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,035 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Hartford.
- While rents in Hartford fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hartford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Hartford.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Hartford's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Hartford renters are extremely unsatisfied overall and give it low scores in almost every ca...
Here’s how Hartford ranks on:
Apartment List has released Hartford's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Hartford renters are extremely unsatisfied overall and give it low scores in almost every category," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and concerns about Hartford's crime rate and relatively weak economy make it a much less appealing city for this important demographic."
Key findings in Hartford include the following:
- Hartford has the 4th lowest renter satisfaction among 100 cities surveyed and earns an F overall.
- Just 12% of renters say that Hartford's economy is on the right track while 53% say it's on the wrong track.
- One category where Hartford scored well is plans for homeownership as 73% of Hartford renters saying they expect to purchase a house or apartment in the future.
- Connecticut's capital earned a C- for access to recreational activities, with 57% of renters reporting satisfaction with access to parks, community activities, and nightlife.
- Remarkably, 0% of renters surveyed in Hartford report that they're satisfied with safety and the crime rate.
- Boston received the highest grade in New England at an A+, while Providence received a B- and 3 Connecticut cities - Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Haven - received F's.
- The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.
A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.