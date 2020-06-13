Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:42 AM

102 Apartments for rent in West Hartford, CT

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
Brooksyde Apartments is located only 10 minutes from downtown Hartford and within walking distance to the upscale boutiques, delis, and service establishments of West Hartford Center and Blue Black Square.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 North Main Street Unit #30
38 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
906 sqft
38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
44 Maplewood ave
44 Maplewood Avenue, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Beautiful apartment at a prime location - Property Id: 288563 Beautiful apartment at a prime location in West Hartford. Washer and dryer in the unit with ample closet space and lighting. First floor unit is available for occupancy starting June 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 2nd Floor
21 Crescent Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Huge FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Bedroom Apt.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
311 Cumberland Road - 2A
311 Cumberland Rd, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Cumberland Road - 2A in West Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
94 Vera Street
94 Vera Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1210 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor sunny two bedroom apartment. Diswasher, Washer/Dryer in unit. Dry storage in Basement. One garage bay, Surface parking for two additional vehicles. Carpeted throughout. Period wood work accents, freshly painted.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
24 N Main Street - 2C
24 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7 North Quaker Lane
7 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Updated and Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment walking distance to Blueback Square and West Hartford Center! Apartment has High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, fully Functioning Fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
812 Farmington
812 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Spacious Fully Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment within walking distance to Blueback Square and West Hartford Center! Apartment has High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, and a fully Functioning Fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
20 Proctor Drive
20 Proctor Drive, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1702 sqft
Good sized 3 bedroom spilt level home with a living room, dining room and family room, possibility of making it a 4 bedroom in the family room. Additional space in the lower level basement. Hardwood floors through out the home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
52 Robin Road
52 Robin Road, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
696 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live one block from Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center. First floor, ranch style 2 bedroom condo. Rarely available 2 car tandem off street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
30 Mayflower Street
30 Mayflower Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1119 sqft
Second floor five room unit in two family owner occupied multi family on Mayflower Street off New Britain Avenue. Living room, dining room, two bedrooms and kitchen as well as small unheated back porch. Off street parking, assigned spot.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19 Arnold Way
19 Arnold Way, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
768 sqft
Amazing 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house in West Hartford. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1449 Boulevard
1449 Boulevard, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
Freshly painted. It must see. Great location. Just waiting for the right tenant.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
35 Ringgold Street
35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1294 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances and white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
45 Highland Street
45 Highland Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARELY AVAILABLE 1BR CONDO UNIT IN CANTERBURY RETIREMENT COMMUNITY, MUST BE 55YRS OR OLDER.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
30 Schoolhouse Drive
30 Schoolhouse Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,875
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO WEST HARTFORD CENTER, BLUE BACK SQUARE, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PRISTINE ONE BEDROOM WITH OVERSIZED WINDOWS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. LOW MONTHLY UTILITIES.
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2525 sqft
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Median Rent in West Hartford

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Hartford is $1,019, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,276.
Studio
$823
1 Bed
$1,019
2 Beds
$1,276
3+ Beds
$1,609
City GuideWest Hartford
West Hartford: From "Best Cities for the Next Decade" to "Coolest Suburbs" to "Most Educated Towns" to "Great Cities for Raising Families," what list isn't this up and coming town on?

West Hartford is obviously a town worthy of some serious accolades, and they just keep right on coming. Thanks to old favorites like the bustling West Hartford Center to hip new spots like Blue Back Square, historic West Hartford has ceased to be an average suburb and is on its way to becoming a desirable destination for inhabitants and visitors alike. With major hospitals, academic institutions, and plenty of jobs thanks to neighboring Hartfords insurance industry reign, this town of 63,268 is shockingly affordable in addition to also being ranked by CNN Money as the 55th best small city in America, which only goes to show big things come in small packages!

Moving to West Hartford

West Hartford is Hartfords pretty, less troubled younger sister - think Cindy as opposed to Jan. Paychecks are higher here and crime rates are lower, which makes West Hartford a premiere destination for those looking to get away from problem-riddled Hartford. Approximately 69% of the resident live in owner-occupied homes, while 27% are apartment rentals. The vacancy rate is a decent 4%, indicating the popularity of setting up camp in this town. The cost of living here is slightly higher than the Connecticut average, and significantly higher than the national average. The expression "You get what you pay for," stands true, and--thanks to grumble-worthy taxes--in West Hartford you get a lot.

Hartford or West Hartford?

Many people who relocate to Hartford arent sure where to put down roots. It essentially a matter of preference, as Hartford, West Hartford and surrounding towns like Farmington all have distinctly different flavors. Hartford is the most "urban," (which can at times be a nice way of putting it) while Farmington is more of a suburbanites paradise. Looking for a best of both worlds situation? Then check out West Hartford, with its appealing mix of tree-lined, neighborhood streets and city-like downtown centers.

Factor in the tax man

Home shoppers may at first be startled by the relatively low cost of property here both for apartment rentals and home purchases, particularly when compared to West Hartford's tony neighbors to the north, including New Haven, Greenwich and Stamford. But before you go writing out the down payment, make sure to consider the taxes. They arent pretty, although they do pay for some pretty great stuff. From green spaces to indoor swimming pools and skating rinks, you can consider your tax bill as entry into an amazing local country club to which all of your neighbors belong.

Day and night

If you find a West Hartford neighborhood that looks terrific during the daytime, be sure to make a return trip through at night. Like many semi-urban cities, the towns true colors come out at night.

When to look

West Hartford is home to three institutions of higher education, so there can be some seasonal variability in terms of supply and demand. If youre in the apartment market, it can be wise to avoid starting your search at the start of a semester. Not only will the pavement pounding be busier at this time of year, but rates may be higher. By getting a jump on it, youll not only get stable prices, but also more of a selection.

What to bring

West Hartford may be pretty special, but requirements for living there are exactly what youd expect. Youre not finding a new home without turning over your lifes history...or at least enduring a credit and reference check.

Neighborhoods in West Hartford

While its not quite a place where "everybody knows your name," the people of West Hartford highly prize a sense of community. Family-oriented neighborhoods are centered around walkability to local schools and other amenities. Neighborhoods here range in flavor from historic older homes to more modern ones, and include a mix of single family houses and apartment rentals. There are also a good number of apartments for rent in private homes, as well as rent to own arrangements. Main West Hartford neighborhoods include the following:

Duffy: Home of bustling Blue Back Square, this neighborhood is immensely walkable, with easy access to the shops of West Hartford Center, the town library, post office and town hall. Duffy also boasts the town indoor pool and ice skating rink, and plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities. Its all about the Colonial house in Duffy, but depending on the size, style and other features, prices can vary significantly. Houses go fast in this sought-after neighborhood, so be ready to move fast if you find the home of your dreams.$$$$

Morley: Houses in Morley are mostly older, and set on acres or less, so neighborly proximity is tight. Residents love that their kids can walk to school and playdates and the commute to downtown Hartford is a snap via both car and bus. Of all of West Hartfords neighborhoods, Morley is the most feasible for the car-less, with many retail shops under a mile away. These homes go fast. $$$

Webster Hill: Birthplace of Noah Webster, of Websters Dictionary fame, Webster Hill is sandwiched between WestFarms Mall and West Hartford Center. This quaint town is home to little league fields and numerous single-family homes. Relatively free of traffic due to its comparatively remote location, Webster Hill is a sleepy neighborhood with quiet, tree-lined streets, and yet is conveniently located close to Blue Back Square and the nationally heralded Rockledge Golf Course. Homes here vary in style from ranches and capes to colonials and tudors. $$$

Wolcott: This pedestrian-friendly, appealing neighborhood is home to Elmwood Center, which features restaurants and shops. Located near popular Wolcott Park, a mecca for recreational activities, such as tennis and baseball.$$

Living in West Hartford

People in West Hartford love their cars, but depending on where you live, its possible to get around via bus, thanks to the Connecticut Transit Hartford, which operates several bus routes. There are two Hartford-New Britain Busway stations in West Hartford, and while Hartford residents used to have to travel 10 minutes to Hartfords Union Station to catch an Amtrak train, theres a new station in West Hartford that serves the New Haven-Hartford-Springfield commuter rail line. Unlike in many small towns, parking here is as plentiful as the ocean is wide and open, even in busy destinations like West Hartford Center. Not many small cities can boast about parking availability, but West Hartford would probably top that list, too.

Families rule

While there are plenty of singles and retirees here, in West Hartford, its mainly about the families. From top Connecticut schools--both public and private--to unbelievable amenities for activities and enrichment, adults here have to take a number, because kids clearly top the list.

The only things for certain in life

Are death (we cant help you there) and taxes. While we cant technically help you with the taxes either, we can give you some advice, and tell you to play it like the locals do: grumble a little about the high cost, then fork over the money with the knowledge that those taxes are paying for a pretty amazing quality of life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Hartford?
In West Hartford, the median rent is $823 for a studio, $1,019 for a 1-bedroom, $1,276 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,609 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Hartford, check out our monthly West Hartford Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Hartford?
Some of the colleges located in the West Hartford area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Hartford?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Hartford from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Meriden.

