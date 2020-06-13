102 Apartments for rent in West Hartford, CT

Moving to West Hartford

West Hartford is Hartfords pretty, less troubled younger sister - think Cindy as opposed to Jan. Paychecks are higher here and crime rates are lower, which makes West Hartford a premiere destination for those looking to get away from problem-riddled Hartford. Approximately 69% of the resident live in owner-occupied homes, while 27% are apartment rentals. The vacancy rate is a decent 4%, indicating the popularity of setting up camp in this town. The cost of living here is slightly higher than the Connecticut average, and significantly higher than the national average. The expression "You get what you pay for," stands true, and--thanks to grumble-worthy taxes--in West Hartford you get a lot.

Hartford or West Hartford?

Many people who relocate to Hartford arent sure where to put down roots. It essentially a matter of preference, as Hartford, West Hartford and surrounding towns like Farmington all have distinctly different flavors. Hartford is the most "urban," (which can at times be a nice way of putting it) while Farmington is more of a suburbanites paradise. Looking for a best of both worlds situation? Then check out West Hartford, with its appealing mix of tree-lined, neighborhood streets and city-like downtown centers.

Factor in the tax man

Home shoppers may at first be startled by the relatively low cost of property here both for apartment rentals and home purchases, particularly when compared to West Hartford's tony neighbors to the north, including New Haven, Greenwich and Stamford. But before you go writing out the down payment, make sure to consider the taxes. They arent pretty, although they do pay for some pretty great stuff. From green spaces to indoor swimming pools and skating rinks, you can consider your tax bill as entry into an amazing local country club to which all of your neighbors belong.

Day and night

If you find a West Hartford neighborhood that looks terrific during the daytime, be sure to make a return trip through at night. Like many semi-urban cities, the towns true colors come out at night.

When to look

West Hartford is home to three institutions of higher education, so there can be some seasonal variability in terms of supply and demand. If youre in the apartment market, it can be wise to avoid starting your search at the start of a semester. Not only will the pavement pounding be busier at this time of year, but rates may be higher. By getting a jump on it, youll not only get stable prices, but also more of a selection.

What to bring

West Hartford may be pretty special, but requirements for living there are exactly what youd expect. Youre not finding a new home without turning over your lifes history...or at least enduring a credit and reference check.