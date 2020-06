134 Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT

Moving to East Hartford

East Hartford is a great area to relocate to -- not only for to its fascinating history, but also for its recreational parks and wonderful neighborhoods. If you are considering the location as a new place of residence, there are things to consider.

Moving to Connecticut means surrounding yourself with its beautiful surroundings at an affordable price. Neighboring Hartford is a much sought-after location by those seeking to rent an apartment. However, due to high monthly rental costs, the popular location is too pricey for the average renter. Enter East Hartford, offering more space for a lower cost. Keep in mind that the town is divided into neighborhoods, and the location of the apartment influences the rental cost.

As a town situated within a tri-state area, many requirements stipulated by landlords within New York are the same as those stipulated in Connecticut. Along with the agency/real estate management application form, any potential renter is required to present the following to a perspective landlord: a letter of employment on a company letterhead (your position, salary and length of employment must be indicated within the document); acopy of your three most recent pay stubs; acopy of your most recent tax return; alandlord reference letter; two additional references; andyour ID.