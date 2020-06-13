Apartment List
134 Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT

Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
33 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Results within 1 mile of East Hartford
Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Green
8 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Griswold Gardens
30 Salem Ct, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a home where your address says it all! If how you live is as important as where you live, you owe it to yourself to move to Griswold Gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,425
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sheldon Charter Oak
1 Unit Available
23 Charter Oak
23 Charter Oak Place, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1008 sqft
Sunny and Bright historical condo with modern updates and amenities in the heart of Downtown Hartford. Private message for extended stay discounts.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
528 Naubuc Avenue
528 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
770 sqft
This newly painted 1st floor apartment is conveniently located near everything Glastonbury has to offer....restaurants ,shopping, Stop and Shop, Home Depot,Staples,highway accesses etc! All appliances are included even a washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Hartford
1 Unit Available
17 Capitol Avenue
17 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Come live in the historic downtown Victorian Brownstone! This one bedroom condo boasts 12 foot ceilings with working wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Most architectural details still remain intact.
Results within 5 miles of East Hartford
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
West Side
3 Units Available
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,415
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Robertson
40 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,111
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Asylum Hill
33 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.

Median Rent in East Hartford

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in East Hartford is $1,058, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,324.
Studio
$855
1 Bed
$1,058
2 Beds
$1,324
3+ Beds
$1,670
City GuideEast Hartford
"I know a spot, peaceful and fair.I'd be so happy if I were there.No matter where I chance to be, Connecticut is the place for me." (- Michael Feinstein, "Connecticut")

Since the advent of the internet, how we gain knowledge about the past has changed. It has evolved from a hands on experience to a virtual one. However, there are some exceptions to the rule. East Hartford in Connecticut is a town not only rich in cultural history, but one the residents are darn proud of. This may be due to East Hartford having one of the most notably active historical societies in the nation. Members of the society see to it that the history of the location is kept alive through the historical buildings within the towns perimeter. East Hartford is a bonafide blast to the past, as visitors can experience first-hand what life was like in the 18thand 19thcenturies. One could even say that East Hartford is a modern town kept alive through its culturally rich historic heart.

Moving to East Hartford

East Hartford is a great area to relocate to -- not only for to its fascinating history, but also for its recreational parks and wonderful neighborhoods. If you are considering the location as a new place of residence, there are things to consider.

Moving to Connecticut means surrounding yourself with its beautiful surroundings at an affordable price. Neighboring Hartford is a much sought-after location by those seeking to rent an apartment. However, due to high monthly rental costs, the popular location is too pricey for the average renter. Enter East Hartford, offering more space for a lower cost. Keep in mind that the town is divided into neighborhoods, and the location of the apartment influences the rental cost.

As a town situated within a tri-state area, many requirements stipulated by landlords within New York are the same as those stipulated in Connecticut. Along with the agency/real estate management application form, any potential renter is required to present the following to a perspective landlord: a letter of employment on a company letterhead (your position, salary and length of employment must be indicated within the document); acopy of your three most recent pay stubs; acopy of your most recent tax return; alandlord reference letter; two additional references; andyour ID.

Neighborhoods

One of the most positive aspects about East Hartford is how the many diverse neighborhoods come together to make a wonderful whole, like pieces of a gorgeous puzzle. An additional positive of having these varying neighborhoods in one locale is that residents of East Hartford rarely have to venture out of the town.

Mayberry Village:Mayberry Village real estate is estimated as costing 81.8% less than other properties in Connecticut. The neighborhood is made up of mostly three to four bedroom family homes, and studio to one bedroom apartments. Most of these were constructed between 1940 and 1969. The neighborhood is also home to the oldest Puerto Rican and Danish ancestry based community in the nation. If you're digging for more history, Mayberry VIllage is your stop.$$$

Goodwin St:Goodwin St is made up of older family homes. The neighborhood is lush, serene and picturesque. With two beautiful parks nearby and the presence of the Long Hill Country Club, (with its 18 hole public golf course in tow), the location suits anyone who loves the idea of being out and about within a natural setting. $$$$

Historic South Windsor:A neighborhood with a fascinating history, South Windsor is now a residential, commercial and industrial location. During the 17thcentury, the community was known for its agricultural industry, ship building, and tobacco farming. Today, within the towns historical district, one can find the nations oldest operating post office. In recent years the eco-friendly population of South Windsor put a stop to major plans for the creation of a nuclear dump site near neighborhood lines. If being eco-friendly is your thing, join South Windsor and help maintain it as a nuclear free site.$$$$

Bustling Burnside Ave:Why bustling? Because Burnside Ave is home to a very high population of people. It also marks a significant thoroughfare which connects the main road to East Hartford with that of the main road to Manchester. Two of East Hartfords most notable parks can be found on the avenue: Wickham Park, a private park with picnic grounds, bike and hiking trails, an aviary and an aesthetic view of Hartfords skyline; and Martin Park, which harbors a skating park and public swimming pool. As one of the more affordable areas in East Hartford, why not join the hustle and bustle of Bustling Burnside Ave!$$

Living in East Hartford

If you have already found your true vocation in life, then you need not be looking to find another job. However, if you are feeling the need to further your career or to simply change jobs, East Hartford is a great place for you. The town harbors its own commercially based, industrial neighborhoods. East Hartford is home to a large number of technological-based companies that are engineering- or research-based. The City of Connecticut by way of public service institutions also acts as one of the towns main employment bodies. Other main employers include banking institutions, beverage firms and learning institutions.

All work and no play can make Jack or Jill a dull boy or girl, so be sure to check out the recreational grounds nearby. Also at your disposal are many musical venues, ready and able to aid to put on a good show.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Hartford?
In East Hartford, the median rent is $855 for a studio, $1,058 for a 1-bedroom, $1,324 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,670 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in East Hartford, check out our monthly East Hartford Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Hartford?
Some of the colleges located in the East Hartford area include Goodwin College, Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and Three Rivers Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Hartford?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Hartford from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Meriden.

