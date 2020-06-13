134 Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT

Neighborhoods

One of the most positive aspects about East Hartford is how the many diverse neighborhoods come together to make a wonderful whole, like pieces of a gorgeous puzzle. An additional positive of having these varying neighborhoods in one locale is that residents of East Hartford rarely have to venture out of the town.

Mayberry Village:Mayberry Village real estate is estimated as costing 81.8% less than other properties in Connecticut. The neighborhood is made up of mostly three to four bedroom family homes, and studio to one bedroom apartments. Most of these were constructed between 1940 and 1969. The neighborhood is also home to the oldest Puerto Rican and Danish ancestry based community in the nation. If you're digging for more history, Mayberry VIllage is your stop.$$$

Goodwin St:Goodwin St is made up of older family homes. The neighborhood is lush, serene and picturesque. With two beautiful parks nearby and the presence of the Long Hill Country Club, (with its 18 hole public golf course in tow), the location suits anyone who loves the idea of being out and about within a natural setting. $$$$

Historic South Windsor:A neighborhood with a fascinating history, South Windsor is now a residential, commercial and industrial location. During the 17thcentury, the community was known for its agricultural industry, ship building, and tobacco farming. Today, within the towns historical district, one can find the nations oldest operating post office. In recent years the eco-friendly population of South Windsor put a stop to major plans for the creation of a nuclear dump site near neighborhood lines. If being eco-friendly is your thing, join South Windsor and help maintain it as a nuclear free site.$$$$

Bustling Burnside Ave:Why bustling? Because Burnside Ave is home to a very high population of people. It also marks a significant thoroughfare which connects the main road to East Hartford with that of the main road to Manchester. Two of East Hartfords most notable parks can be found on the avenue: Wickham Park, a private park with picnic grounds, bike and hiking trails, an aviary and an aesthetic view of Hartfords skyline; and Martin Park, which harbors a skating park and public swimming pool. As one of the more affordable areas in East Hartford, why not join the hustle and bustle of Bustling Burnside Ave!$$