134 Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT📍
Since the advent of the internet, how we gain knowledge about the past has changed. It has evolved from a hands on experience to a virtual one. However, there are some exceptions to the rule. East Hartford in Connecticut is a town not only rich in cultural history, but one the residents are darn proud of. This may be due to East Hartford having one of the most notably active historical societies in the nation. Members of the society see to it that the history of the location is kept alive through the historical buildings within the towns perimeter. East Hartford is a bonafide blast to the past, as visitors can experience first-hand what life was like in the 18thand 19thcenturies. One could even say that East Hartford is a modern town kept alive through its culturally rich historic heart.
East Hartford is a great area to relocate to -- not only for to its fascinating history, but also for its recreational parks and wonderful neighborhoods. If you are considering the location as a new place of residence, there are things to consider.
Moving to Connecticut means surrounding yourself with its beautiful surroundings at an affordable price. Neighboring Hartford is a much sought-after location by those seeking to rent an apartment. However, due to high monthly rental costs, the popular location is too pricey for the average renter. Enter East Hartford, offering more space for a lower cost. Keep in mind that the town is divided into neighborhoods, and the location of the apartment influences the rental cost.
As a town situated within a tri-state area, many requirements stipulated by landlords within New York are the same as those stipulated in Connecticut. Along with the agency/real estate management application form, any potential renter is required to present the following to a perspective landlord: a letter of employment on a company letterhead (your position, salary and length of employment must be indicated within the document); acopy of your three most recent pay stubs; acopy of your most recent tax return; alandlord reference letter; two additional references; andyour ID.
One of the most positive aspects about East Hartford is how the many diverse neighborhoods come together to make a wonderful whole, like pieces of a gorgeous puzzle. An additional positive of having these varying neighborhoods in one locale is that residents of East Hartford rarely have to venture out of the town.
Mayberry Village:Mayberry Village real estate is estimated as costing 81.8% less than other properties in Connecticut. The neighborhood is made up of mostly three to four bedroom family homes, and studio to one bedroom apartments. Most of these were constructed between 1940 and 1969. The neighborhood is also home to the oldest Puerto Rican and Danish ancestry based community in the nation. If you're digging for more history, Mayberry VIllage is your stop.$$$
Goodwin St:Goodwin St is made up of older family homes. The neighborhood is lush, serene and picturesque. With two beautiful parks nearby and the presence of the Long Hill Country Club, (with its 18 hole public golf course in tow), the location suits anyone who loves the idea of being out and about within a natural setting. $$$$
Historic South Windsor:A neighborhood with a fascinating history, South Windsor is now a residential, commercial and industrial location. During the 17thcentury, the community was known for its agricultural industry, ship building, and tobacco farming. Today, within the towns historical district, one can find the nations oldest operating post office. In recent years the eco-friendly population of South Windsor put a stop to major plans for the creation of a nuclear dump site near neighborhood lines. If being eco-friendly is your thing, join South Windsor and help maintain it as a nuclear free site.$$$$
Bustling Burnside Ave:Why bustling? Because Burnside Ave is home to a very high population of people. It also marks a significant thoroughfare which connects the main road to East Hartford with that of the main road to Manchester. Two of East Hartfords most notable parks can be found on the avenue: Wickham Park, a private park with picnic grounds, bike and hiking trails, an aviary and an aesthetic view of Hartfords skyline; and Martin Park, which harbors a skating park and public swimming pool. As one of the more affordable areas in East Hartford, why not join the hustle and bustle of Bustling Burnside Ave!$$
If you have already found your true vocation in life, then you need not be looking to find another job. However, if you are feeling the need to further your career or to simply change jobs, East Hartford is a great place for you. The town harbors its own commercially based, industrial neighborhoods. East Hartford is home to a large number of technological-based companies that are engineering- or research-based. The City of Connecticut by way of public service institutions also acts as one of the towns main employment bodies. Other main employers include banking institutions, beverage firms and learning institutions.
All work and no play can make Jack or Jill a dull boy or girl, so be sure to check out the recreational grounds nearby. Also at your disposal are many musical venues, ready and able to aid to put on a good show.