Wesleyan University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near Wesleyan University
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
17 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
Last updated June 23 at 05:16 PM
8 Units Available
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 23 at 07:07 PM
2 Units Available
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Last updated June 10 at 03:21 PM
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Last updated June 23 at 06:59 PM
3 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
38 Boston Road
38 Boston Road, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,575
500 sqft
Heritage Commons Active Senior Rental Community. This is a 500 Square foot studio apartment. All utilities included all you have to pay for is cable, phone and internet.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
791 Long Hill Road
791 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1449 sqft
This beautiful end unit furnished 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse awaits you! The first floor features an open floor plan as the kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. Also, there is an office or bonus room with french doors.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Russell Street
1 Russell Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Town house style condo, 2nd & 3rd floor of the building. Freshly painted unit with Central air, updated galley kitchen, complete with oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Ferry StMiddletown
23 Ferry Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Ferry St Apartments - Property Id: 300263 Beautiful completely renovated apartments over looking the water and right next to Harbor Park! Minute's walk from all of the best bars and restaurants in town! Two Bedroom One Bathroom and over 1,300
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Clinton Avenue - 3rd Floor
21 Clinton Ave, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Conveniently located one block away from Main Street. Close to all restaurants, shops and public transportation. 10-minute walk to City Hall and short drive to Middlesex Hospital. 3rd floor Unit. New water heater and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
360 Main Street
360 Main Street, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath flat on top floor of three story walk up building on main street. Rent includes all utilities including electric. Tenants must make own arrangements for parking. There is no parking at the building.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
766 Long Hill Road
766 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.
