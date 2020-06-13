/
torrington
26 Apartments for rent in Torrington, CT📍
167 East Main Street LLC
167 East Main Street, Torrington, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
BRAND NEW RENOVATION. This apartment has it all.
1275 Winsted Road
1275 Winsted Road, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Townhouse 2 bedroom 1.1 Bath condo at the Village of Paugnut. Parking for 2 cars. NO PETS & no Smoking. 1st month rent, 1 month security deposit, $30 fee to process credit, background & eviction checks, Renters Insurance is required.
116 Wilson Avenue
116 Wilson Avenue, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2348 sqft
Spacious and updated 1st floor apartment offers oak eat-in kitchen, LR, 3 bedrooms and bath with laundry hooks up. Off street parking and wonderful front porch and enclosed back porch. Great downtown location, close to shopping and major routes.
244 East Main Street - 3
244 East Main Street, Torrington, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
980 sqft
Beautiful clean one bedroom apartment, recently renovated, with large living/dining room. Close to Rt 202, Rt 4, Rt 8, Walking distance to many restaurants, other retail, downtown and buses. Washer dryer hook up, off street parking, garage.
188 Winthrop Street
188 Winthrop St, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2nd and 3rd floor townhouse style apartment features formal living and dining, HW and carpeting, 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry, updated kitchen, 3rd floor has another large bedroom with walk-in closet, living room,
270 High Street
270 High St, Torrington, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
located in a quiet 33 unit apartment building within walking distance to downtown, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Heat and hot water are included in the rent.
66 Linden Street
66 Linden Street, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Large first floor 2-3 Bedroom apartment features hardwood flooring throughout living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with pantry storage, laundry hook-up in unit, gas heat (newer furnace), garage space included and another parking space in
28 Taylor Street
28 Taylor Street, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1600 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor large 3 bedroom apartment with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchen and dining rooms. Laundry hook ups in apartment. Newer thermopane windows. 1500 square feet. Beautiful covered porch for lots of outdoor enjoyment.
103 Fairview Avenue
103 Fairview Ave, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment , enter into a large living room/ dining room area with wood floors , updated windows and a front door that leads out to a 17x8 covered porch.
104 Calhoun Street
104 Calhoun Street, Torrington, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Recent remodel with newer kitchen, bath, windows and flooring. 2nd floor, 2 means of egress. First month's rent, 2 months security and credit and background check paid by tenant. Convenient location with parking for 2 cars offstreet.
Results within 5 miles of Torrington
822 Main St
822 Main Street, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 Single Family downtown - Property Id: 180605 Spacious single family Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180605 Property Id 180605 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826486)
88 North Lake Street
88 North Lake Street, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1669 sqft
Sun-filled 3-bedroom, 2-½ bath home wraps around a charming southern facing terrace and garden. Walking distance from town, playground, and walking trails.
230 Maple Street
230 Maple Street, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1843 sqft
One-floor living in this 6-room Ranch featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 fireplaces, and attached 2-car garage on 1.75 acres. Credit check, references, and security deposit required. No pets or smoking
22 Upson Avenue
22 Upson Avenue, Winsted, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1217 sqft
Beautiful 5 Room Second Floor Apartment with additional small room that had been used for bedroom or office. Well Maintained. Lots of Charm.
257 Milton Road
257 Milton Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2985 sqft
Well maintained 4BR, 2.1 bath Colonial bordering Stonybrook Golf Course. EIK, DR, living room w/FP, HW flooring and MBR suite with hot tub and deck access. Landlord provides lawn maintenance and driveway snow removal.
335 East Wakefield Boulevard
335 East Wakefield Boulevard, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1683 sqft
Fantastic Location with Water views of Highland Lake. A vacation Home feel. Updated and Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home set on Level Lot. Move-In condition and ready to go. Won't last.
7 North Street
7 North Street, Litchfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2450 sqft
Your chance to live in a totally renovated 1812 building that once was the Litchfield jail. Renovated from top to bottom in the last few years and is now a multi use structure.
36 High Street
36 High Street, Winsted, CT
1 Bedroom
$700
350 sqft
Great rental ,low price, only one bedroom. If you are looking for a rental in a quiet neighborhood then you found the right place. There are no laundry hookups, off street parking, gas heat. Call for an appointment today.
73 Wetmore Avenue
73 Wetmore Avenue, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath right side of two story Colonial Duplex with huge front porch and level rear yard . Walking distance to recreation and most services .
720 Town Hill Road
720 Town Hill Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large rooms in a very private location. Two months security, first month's rent. Credit and background check required. $30 per adult. No pets and No smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Torrington
75 Barbourtown Rd
75 Barbourtown Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3048 sqft
Spacious Cape in Canton - Room for everything and everyone in this 3000+ sqft Cape. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, dining room and family room or library. Freshly painted and new carpet.
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.
570 Main Street
570 Main Street, New Hartford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
One bedroom first floor riverfront apartment. HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. Newly remodeled kitchen with all appliances. Bright living room with views of the river. Bathroom with tiled tub shower. Hardwood flooring throughout. Laundry.
5 Prospect Street
5 Prospect Street, New Hartford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent includes heat, hot water and electricity! Nice 1 BR apt in a great location. First floor so no stairs. Large BR with 3 closets. LR/DR opens to small kitchen and small full bath. Nice yard. Walk to the river, New Hartford center, etc.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Torrington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,020.
Some of the colleges located in the Torrington area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Torrington from include New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, and Milford city.
