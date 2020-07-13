Amenities
The Novella's convenient location, on the corner of Chapel & Howe, grants easy access to downtown New Haven and prominent fixtures like Yale University and Yale-New Haven Hospital. Residents indulge in unrivaled sophistication, provided by modern apartment layouts and thoughtful architectural features. Top-tier amenities like the roof top lounge with unrivaled views of downtown New Haven, 24-hour fitness center, and cinema style HD theater help extend your social circle, strengthen your body, and provide a well-deserved moment of relaxation. The upscale indoor lounge with communal HDTV, billiard table, bar, fireplace and private conference rooms provide tenants with multiple venues for work and play. Each of our studio, jr-one, one and two-bedroom residences are appointed with superior finishes, spacious floor plans, generous 9-foot ceilings, abundant natural light and open living space. With the concierge and dry-cleaning valet living at The Novella can feel a lot like staying at ...