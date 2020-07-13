All apartments in New Haven
The Novella

1245 Chapel St · (203) 742-1151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 - 1 1/2 Months Free on Select Units. Contact us now!
Location

1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511
Dwight

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 426 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

Unit 626 · Avail. now

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 529 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 630 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 525 · Avail. Sep 9

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Novella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
media room
package receiving
valet service
cats allowed
garage
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
The Novella's convenient location, on the corner of Chapel & Howe, grants easy access to downtown New Haven and prominent fixtures like Yale University and Yale-New Haven Hospital. Residents indulge in unrivaled sophistication, provided by modern apartment layouts and thoughtful architectural features. Top-tier amenities like the roof top lounge with unrivaled views of downtown New Haven, 24-hour fitness center, and cinema style HD theater help extend your social circle, strengthen your body, and provide a well-deserved moment of relaxation. The upscale indoor lounge with communal HDTV, billiard table, bar, fireplace and private conference rooms provide tenants with multiple venues for work and play. Each of our studio, jr-one, one and two-bedroom residences are appointed with superior finishes, spacious floor plans, generous 9-foot ceilings, abundant natural light and open living space. With the concierge and dry-cleaning valet living at The Novella can feel a lot like staying at ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $250 Amenity Fee plus $20 amenity monthly
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 60.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome a maximum of 2 pets per apartment home. One-time fees and monthly pet rent will be required. Weight limit is 40 lbs per each pet. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Parking Details: Yes, covered and uncovered. Other. Parking is for a fee only and both covered and uncovered parking spots are available on a first come, first serve basis. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.
Storage Details: Yes, minimal storage spaces available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Novella have any available units?
The Novella has 17 units available starting at $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does The Novella have?
Some of The Novella's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Novella currently offering any rent specials?
The Novella is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 - 1 1/2 Months Free on Select Units. Contact us now!
Is The Novella pet-friendly?
Yes, The Novella is pet friendly.
Does The Novella offer parking?
Yes, The Novella offers parking.
Does The Novella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Novella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Novella have a pool?
No, The Novella does not have a pool.
Does The Novella have accessible units?
No, The Novella does not have accessible units.
Does The Novella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Novella has units with dishwashers.
