87 Apartments for rent in Selden, NY

Selden
1 Unit Available
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,

Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

Selden
1 Unit Available
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.

Selden
1 Unit Available
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available
Centereach
1 Unit Available
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.

Terryville
1 Unit Available
119 Superior St
119 Superior Street, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFUL ALL REMODELED HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, MASTER SUITE HAS ITS PRIVATE FULL BATH, 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BIG KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, CENTRAL AIR, PARTIAL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, 1 CAR GARAGE, HUGE HUGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING.

Coram
1 Unit Available
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2600 sqft
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.

Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE

Coram
1 Unit Available
5 Wilmont Turn
5 Wilmont Turn, Coram, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large Expanded cape newly renovated on the inside/lots of room/large upper deck with sliders and property. Rental permit is in progress.
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.

Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.

Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
10 Woodchuck Lane
10 Woodchuck Lane, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
5 Bedroom House For Stony Brook . Near The University And Port Jeff Village. Beautiful Large Furnished 5 Bedroom Home With 2 Full Bathrooms Full Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Den, With Nicely Landscaped Fenced Yard, Deck And Large Patio.

Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.

Miller Place
1 Unit Available
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6200 sqft
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation. Use of pool, tennis and amenities is strictly for owners!

Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
401 East Main Street
401 E Main St, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Awesome totally renovated home in the heart of P J Village, with swing on the front porch! Living/Dining room, New Kithcen with SS Appliances and Granite countertops, Master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom, new Bathroom, Back

Mount Sinai
1 Unit Available
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully

Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
16 Johns Rd
16 Johns Road, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Ranch on Strong's Neck w/breathtaking views of Setauket Harbor. 3 fireplaces, hardwood flrs, Chef's kitchen w/professional appliances. French doors lead to expansive deck. Furnished. Short term month to month rental. Available Sept. 1, 2020

Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool

Median Rent in Selden

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Selden is $1,574, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,875.
Studio
$1,417
1 Bed
$1,574
2 Beds
$1,875
3+ Beds
$2,418
City GuideSelden
Selden is the home and resting place of Daniel Roe, the patriot captain who fought against the British during both the American Revolution and the French and Indian War, and who would actually end up pitted against his own family during the fight for independence.

Though it has a land mass and population larger than many small cities, Selden has not been incorporated and is thus only referred to as a 'hamlet.' Even being designated as a hamlet, however, Selden experienced a population explosion during the 1960s and had consistent growth up until the early 2000s. This minor dent in the population, though, is unlikely to deter many new residents. This Long Island town continues to move in the right direction.

Moving to Selden

Selden's population may have reduced between 2000 and 2010, but that likely had more to do with the recession than anything specifically related to the city, which remains a safe, attractive destination. The violent crime rate here is only a fourth of the New York State rate generally. Having a safe place to stay in New York only about an hour away from the Big Apple? What's to not love about that? There's no point in just assuming it'll be easy to rent an apartment in Selden, however; you'll do much better if you do a little prep work first.

When to start looking

It likely wouldn't hurt to start looking for a spot, regardless of whether you want a house or are seeking out studio apartments for rent, about one to two months in advance. About one out of every five residents of the city rents their residence, so you've got that going for you. And while there are definitely a variety of places to go around, you don't want to just settle, do you? Remember when you did that with your first significant other? Yeah, not great. A couple months of searching around will ensure that you find the spot that's just right for you.

When to make the move

Fortunately, Selden is just far enough away from New York City to really have no ill traffic or other effects. This means that any time of the year should be fine for avoiding traffic. Keep in mind, though, that temperatures during the winter can drop below freezing. In fact, the average low temperature for some winter months drops down to 22 degrees. Heck, Selden even reached -13 degrees back in 1984. So yeah, you might want to aim for the summer if at all possible.

What to bring along

When you're looking at rental apartments in Selden, don't make the mistake of thinking that landlords need to rent out a place immediately or go bankrupt. If that were the case, they'd be living somewhere less expensive than New York. This means you need to bring your A-game, and that usually includes references from former landlords and a nice little credit check. Heck, since the crime rate is so low, you'd probably even be doing yourself a favor bringing along a criminal background check. After all, it's likely that they're going to do one anyway.

Selden Neighborhoods

Selden has plenty of great things going on for it, but if you're going to move somewhere, you want to know that you're not going to have to drive all over town to get to them. Because we all know how difficult driving can be. That was sarcasm. Realistically though, every neighborhood in Selden has its own little perks. This is why you should start looking for a place in advance. At least then you'll know everything you're getting in any given area.

South Evergreen Drive: Houses are plentiful in this area, and this is likely why you'll be right next to the Selden Fire Department. Oh, and if you plan on bugging them about your cat being in the tree, you'll probably be ecstatic about having the Suffolk Veterinary Group Animal Wellness and Laser Surgery Center nearby. That was a mouthful.

Boyle Road: Your pleasant new home, whether apartment complex or huge single family house, has several shopping destinations. A Home Depot for those who like to build, and a Bath and Body Works for those who like to beautify.

Town Center: Though heavily residential, the town center also has several shops and other benefits sprinkled around. You're right next to all the shopping you can handle at College Plaza.

College Road: You can probably guess why this area has a street named College Road, but that's not all it has. There are various shopping areas nearby, and pet lovers will love the nearby Petco.

Living in Selden

So you know what's great about each individual neighborhood, but that could be true of every neighborhood in America. You need to look at Selden in general to see what's really best about staying in this place. Being on Long Island (did we mention it's on Long Island?), you know that there are a variety of great things about the entire area. When it comes to Selden, however, you'll likely be bragging to all of your left-behind friends when you find an apartment to rent and get to call this hamlet home.

Let Your Inner Kid Out

Who wants to have to work all the time? Well, you should probably keep up the job. For rent and such. When you get a break, though, you can enjoy go-karts, batting cages, and a full arcade over at Selden Batting and Grand Prix.

Access to Everywhere

Selden is adjacent to Highways 97, 25, and 83. This makes it only a short drive to Interstate 495, and this makes getting to New York City quite simple. Oh yeah, you heard it. The Big Apple.

Easy Vacations

Selden is just about the halfway point between New York City and the Hamptons. That means that you can head into the big city when tourism dies down, and when the New Yorkers start fleeing the city to head towards the Hamptons, you'll have a good hour's head start on them.

All of Brookhaven

Seeing as how Selden is a hamlet within the town of Brookhaven, you're pretty much entitled to have fun at anything within the Brookhaven city limits. Well, you can have fun anywhere, but things like the Volunteer Firefighters Museum, located in Brookhaven, are exceptionally close by.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Selden?
In Selden, the median rent is $1,417 for a studio, $1,574 for a 1-bedroom, $1,875 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,418 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Selden, check out our monthly Selden Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Selden?
Some of the colleges located in the Selden area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Selden?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Selden from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.

