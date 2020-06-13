87 Apartments for rent in Selden, NY

Moving to Selden

Selden's population may have reduced between 2000 and 2010, but that likely had more to do with the recession than anything specifically related to the city, which remains a safe, attractive destination. The violent crime rate here is only a fourth of the New York State rate generally. Having a safe place to stay in New York only about an hour away from the Big Apple? What's to not love about that? There's no point in just assuming it'll be easy to rent an apartment in Selden, however; you'll do much better if you do a little prep work first.

When to start looking

It likely wouldn't hurt to start looking for a spot, regardless of whether you want a house or are seeking out studio apartments for rent, about one to two months in advance. About one out of every five residents of the city rents their residence, so you've got that going for you. And while there are definitely a variety of places to go around, you don't want to just settle, do you? Remember when you did that with your first significant other? Yeah, not great. A couple months of searching around will ensure that you find the spot that's just right for you.

When to make the move

Fortunately, Selden is just far enough away from New York City to really have no ill traffic or other effects. This means that any time of the year should be fine for avoiding traffic. Keep in mind, though, that temperatures during the winter can drop below freezing. In fact, the average low temperature for some winter months drops down to 22 degrees. Heck, Selden even reached -13 degrees back in 1984. So yeah, you might want to aim for the summer if at all possible.

What to bring along

When you're looking at rental apartments in Selden, don't make the mistake of thinking that landlords need to rent out a place immediately or go bankrupt. If that were the case, they'd be living somewhere less expensive than New York. This means you need to bring your A-game, and that usually includes references from former landlords and a nice little credit check. Heck, since the crime rate is so low, you'd probably even be doing yourself a favor bringing along a criminal background check. After all, it's likely that they're going to do one anyway.