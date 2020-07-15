Spinnaker Square Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center. The spaciously designed one- and two-bedroom contemporary apartments feature dedicated parking and controlled access entries. This boutique property is also home to Citrus restaurant, and offers a variety of choices with trendy, yet sophisticated style. Capture the energy of Milford at Spinnaker Square.