Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets range Property Amenities 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed

Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area. Enjoy your leisure time too with a neighborhood full of shops, restaurants and trendy nightlife. At Spinnaker Station, you can get the urban living experience without the stress.Spinnaker Station is a contemporary community that offers a variety of finely appointed studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and 24-hour fitness center access. Customize your perfect place with exceptional amenities and options that vary by unit including kitchen backsplashes, brushed nickel fixtures, and walk-in closets!