Spinnaker Station
Spinnaker Station

33 Railroad Avenue · (475) 231-3349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Location

33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 33-11 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,628

Studio · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 65-2D · Avail. Oct 7

$1,522

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 75-2H · Avail. Sep 12

$1,522

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 65-1A · Avail. Sep 26

$1,522

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33-15 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,305

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 33-09 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,323

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 33-14 · Avail. now

$2,587

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spinnaker Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area. Enjoy your leisure time too with a neighborhood full of shops, restaurants and trendy nightlife. At Spinnaker Station, you can get the urban living experience without the stress.Spinnaker Station is a contemporary community that offers a variety of finely appointed studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and 24-hour fitness center access. Customize your perfect place with exceptional amenities and options that vary by unit including kitchen backsplashes, brushed nickel fixtures, and walk-in closets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 Pet Limit Per Home
restrictions: Breed Restriction Apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spinnaker Station have any available units?
Spinnaker Station has 12 units available starting at $1,522 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spinnaker Station have?
Some of Spinnaker Station's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spinnaker Station currently offering any rent specials?
Spinnaker Station is offering the following rent specials: Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Is Spinnaker Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Spinnaker Station is pet friendly.
Does Spinnaker Station offer parking?
Yes, Spinnaker Station offers parking.
Does Spinnaker Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spinnaker Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spinnaker Station have a pool?
No, Spinnaker Station does not have a pool.
Does Spinnaker Station have accessible units?
No, Spinnaker Station does not have accessible units.
Does Spinnaker Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spinnaker Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Spinnaker Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spinnaker Station has units with air conditioning.
