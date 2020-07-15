Amenities
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area. Enjoy your leisure time too with a neighborhood full of shops, restaurants and trendy nightlife. At Spinnaker Station, you can get the urban living experience without the stress.Spinnaker Station is a contemporary community that offers a variety of finely appointed studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and 24-hour fitness center access. Customize your perfect place with exceptional amenities and options that vary by unit including kitchen backsplashes, brushed nickel fixtures, and walk-in closets!