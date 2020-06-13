255 Apartments for rent in Derby, CT📍
In general, housing costs in Connecticut tend to be higher than in many other states. This holds true when it comes to purchasing a home in Derby, but rental homes in Derby can often be found at reasonable rates. Many apartments for rent are actually located in multi-family homes or duplexes. You can also find condos for rent in Derby.
Prior to moving to the city, consider looking for private landlords who are going to be renting out their apartments. Unlike in some other areas, private rentals tend to be the norm in this part of Connecticut. The good news is that if you have iffy credit or other extenuating circumstances, a private landlord might be more likely to consider you as a tenant than an apartment complex would. If you go with a private landlord, be sure to ask about how repairs are handled. The last thing you want is to be without a working refrigerator for days on end!
It's important to note that there are two main neighborhoods in Derby, so be sure to review the list below.
City Center: This area extends from the middle of the city to its northern and western borders. Prices of homes for rent will be higher here, particularly as you get closer to the town of Shelton. Grab dinner at the Twisted Vine restaurant or brunch at 500 Degrees.
East Derby: East Derby extends from the middle of the city eastward. The Naugatuck River serves as a border that separates City Center from East Derby. You'll find good prices -- as well a easy access to the highway -- in the areas immediately around the Naugatuck River.
Your location will allow you to easily access many areas of the state, as well as New York. Route 8 is the highway that you will take to go north to Ansonia, Naugatuck, and Waterbury. From Route 8 North, you will have easy access to Interstate 84. Heading south on Route 8 will bring you to Bridgeport, where you will be able to access Interstate 95. Also close are Route 34 and Route 15, called the Merritt Parkway in this area of the state. Around town, you'll have the best luck driving, though some areas are more walkable. If you need to commute into NYC and would like to avoid all of those notorious New York drivers, you can catch the Metro North in nearby Shelton.
If anyone in your family is a history buff, then Derby might be the place to look for your dream home. For such a tiny city, Derby packs a powerful punch when it comes to history! The location was first settled in 1642 and incorporated in 1775. The city was home to corsets and hoop skirts, so it was quite fashionable in the 19th century. Charlton Comics also called Derby home.
If you classify yourself as a foodie, you'll be right in your element in Derby. There are many small restaurants right in the city that you will want to check out. If you're in the mood for wings, you won't want to miss Archie Moore's on Elizabeth Street. Connie's Family Restaurant is also on Elizabeth Street, and combines Old World Italian cuisine with a renovated atmosphere, so it will appeal to everyone. Captain's Pizza House may very well have the best pizza in town.
If you are looking for a small city to call home, it's time to stop and consider Derby, Connecticut.