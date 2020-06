255 Apartments for rent in Derby, CT

In general, housing costs in Connecticut tend to be higher than in many other states. This holds true when it comes to purchasing a home in Derby, but rental homes in Derby can often be found at reasonable rates. Many apartments for rent are actually located in multi-family homes or duplexes. You can also find condos for rent in Derby.

Prior to moving to the city, consider looking for private landlords who are going to be renting out their apartments. Unlike in some other areas, private rentals tend to be the norm in this part of Connecticut. The good news is that if you have iffy credit or other extenuating circumstances, a private landlord might be more likely to consider you as a tenant than an apartment complex would. If you go with a private landlord, be sure to ask about how repairs are handled. The last thing you want is to be without a working refrigerator for days on end!