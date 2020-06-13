AL
/
CT
/
derby
255 Apartments for rent in Derby, CT

1 Unit Available
15 Krakow Street
15 Krakow Street, Derby, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Completely renovated unit for you to call HOME! From the kitchen, to the floors, to the bathrooms, to the windows and deck; this property has been tastefully completed! Spacious three bedroom 1.

1 Unit Available
175 Minerva Street
175 Minerva Street, Derby, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
875 sqft
Beautiful well kept Victorian Home First Floor 3 Rooms, Eat in Kitchen with a Pantry, Stove, Refrigerator also Washer & Dryer included in basement with interior access.

1 Unit Available
23 Washington Street
23 Washington Street, Derby, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1864 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial. Has a master bedroom suite with a claw foot tub, sunroom, and lovely garden area. Park like setting.

1 Unit Available
125 Atwater Avenue
125 Atwater Avenue, Derby, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Great location, close proximity to buslines, library. New hardwood floors, walk to the River, nice clean walk in closet in master bedroom. Off street parking. Electricity is included and is paid by owner.
1 Unit Available
257 Kneen Street
257 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Pristine 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse. Completely remodeled top to bottom: All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new; new appliances, granite and backsplash.

West Ansonia
1 Unit Available
10 Adanti Avenue
10 Adanti Avenue, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1458 sqft
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master BR with full bath. Efficient two zone gas heat plus central a/c. Main level laundry. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar plus dining room and large living room. 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
63 Jane Street
63 Jane Street, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1050 sqft
Nice second floor one bedroom with walk up attic for plenty of storage. Laundry in unit, on street parking.

1 Unit Available
38 Kneen Street
38 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Nicely updated 3rd unit apartment with 2bedroom and one bathroom in the heart of Shelton. Close to Route 8 and near by towns such as Derby and Ansonia. It comes with a Washer and Dryer hook up. Call or text for a private showing. No pet allowed.

Derby Hill
1 Unit Available
27 Platt Street
27 Platt Street, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Wonderful 6 room second floor apartment, freshly painted can be used as a 2 or 3 bedroom, has 2 full baths

1 Unit Available
320 Howe Avenue
320 Howe Avenue, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
Cedar Village at Carroll's, Shelton's Newest and Most Attractive Architecturally Designed Apartment Complex is Under Construction Featuring Studio and 1 bedroom apartments Estimated to be available +/- Spring/Summer 2020, With Elevator Access to

1 Unit Available
346 Coram Avenue - 1
346 Coram Ave, Shelton, CT
Studio
$1,450
1450 sqft
Recently renovated commercial space in downtown Shelton directly across from post office parking lot. Open layout ideal for office or retail space. New efficient condensing furnace and all new LED lighting.
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,402
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.

1 Unit Available
34 Mettler Street
34 Mettler Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3600 sqft
Townhouse Style Duplex with 3 bedrooms and 3 Bathroom, Built in 2002, This very spacious property (1800 SQFT) has been well maintained by the original owner, Central Air, a Living Room, a Large Eat In Kitchen, A Main Level Bedroom with Full

1 Unit Available
60 Plainfield Avenue
60 Plainfield Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
718 sqft
Excellent investment opportunity to purchase this 2 bedroom ranch style condo located at Orange Crest condominium complex! This unit features an updated kitchen with private deck, dining area, living room, bamboo floors throughout, large storage

1 Unit Available
16 Rivendel Drive
16 Rivendell Drive, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490 Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place! Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining. Private, quiet location.

Amity
1 Unit Available
150 Westerleigh Rd
150 Westerleigh Road, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Gorgeous 4BR apt in Westville/Amity Area New Haven! Large & Open Layout!!! Description: *Newly renovated space *Tons of storage *Deluxe kitchen *Stainless Steel Appliances *Near parks and restaurants.

Amity
1 Unit Available
104 Westerleigh Rd
104 Westerleigh Road, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Newly Renovated 4br House in Westville Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Bright and Clean - Extra Storage Space - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - Dining Room - Off-street parking - Eat-in Kitchen - Laundry Connections -

Amity
1 Unit Available
64 Anthony St Unit 2R
64 Anthony St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom in Westville Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Nice bright apartment Parking Hardwood floors Large living-room 2 Large bedrooms *1 Smaller bedroom ideal for a child or home office.

1 Unit Available
504 Boston Post Road
504 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Spacious and Well designed 1 Bedroom Apartment Ready for July 1, 2020 occupancies. Tile entry, Laminate wood floors, Living Room Kitchen / Dining Combo, 1 full bath with washer & dryer in unit.

Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.

1 Unit Available
347 Green Rock
347 Green Rock, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2814 sqft
Magnificently maintained and updated unit on corner of Navajo Loop and Green Rock in sought-after Aspetuck Village. Lovely 2BD, 2.5BA townhouse with newly-installed laminate floors thru-out most of the Townhouse.

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
670 Boston Post Road
670 Boston Post Road, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apt at unit 5 in Milford ready to be rented now! Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floor on main floor. Two level unit with spiral staircase. Plenty of off street parking.

1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.
City GuideDerbyDerby, Connecticut might be the size of a postage stamp, but within its five square miles, there is a lot going on. This tiny city -- which is Connecticut's smallest municipality -- is the birthplace of both Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man, and Nick Pietrosante, NFL fullback. With six sites on the National Register of Historic Places, Derby is a little hidden gem for those who appreciate the charms of a bygone era.
Moving to Derby
In general, housing costs in Connecticut tend to be higher than in many other states. This holds true when it comes to purchasing a home in Derby, but rental homes in Derby can often be found at reasonable rates. Many apartments for rent are actually located in multi-family homes or duplexes. You can also find condos for rent in Derby.

Prior to moving to the city, consider looking for private landlords who are going to be renting out their apartments. Unlike in some other areas, private rentals tend to be the norm in this part of Connecticut. The good news is that if you have iffy credit or other extenuating circumstances, a private landlord might be more likely to consider you as a tenant than an apartment complex would. If you go with a private landlord, be sure to ask about how repairs are handled. The last thing you want is to be without a working refrigerator for days on end!

Neighborhoods in Derby
It's important to note that there are two main neighborhoods in Derby, so be sure to review the list below.

City Center: This area extends from the middle of the city to its northern and western borders. Prices of homes for rent will be higher here, particularly as you get closer to the town of Shelton. Grab dinner at the Twisted Vine restaurant or brunch at 500 Degrees.

East Derby: East Derby extends from the middle of the city eastward. The Naugatuck River serves as a border that separates City Center from East Derby. You'll find good prices -- as well a easy access to the highway -- in the areas immediately around the Naugatuck River.

Life in Derby
Your location will allow you to easily access many areas of the state, as well as New York. Route 8 is the highway that you will take to go north to Ansonia, Naugatuck, and Waterbury. From Route 8 North, you will have easy access to Interstate 84. Heading south on Route 8 will bring you to Bridgeport, where you will be able to access Interstate 95. Also close are Route 34 and Route 15, called the Merritt Parkway in this area of the state. Around town, you'll have the best luck driving, though some areas are more walkable. If you need to commute into NYC and would like to avoid all of those notorious New York drivers, you can catch the Metro North in nearby Shelton.

If anyone in your family is a history buff, then Derby might be the place to look for your dream home. For such a tiny city, Derby packs a powerful punch when it comes to history! The location was first settled in 1642 and incorporated in 1775. The city was home to corsets and hoop skirts, so it was quite fashionable in the 19th century. Charlton Comics also called Derby home.

If you classify yourself as a foodie, you'll be right in your element in Derby. There are many small restaurants right in the city that you will want to check out. If you're in the mood for wings, you won't want to miss Archie Moore's on Elizabeth Street. Connie's Family Restaurant is also on Elizabeth Street, and combines Old World Italian cuisine with a renovated atmosphere, so it will appeal to everyone. Captain's Pizza House may very well have the best pizza in town.

If you are looking for a small city to call home, it's time to stop and consider Derby, Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Derby?
The average rent price for Derby rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,560.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Derby?
Some of the colleges located in the Derby area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Derby?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Derby from include New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, and Milford city.

