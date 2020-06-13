255 Apartments for rent in Derby, CT

Your location will allow you to easily access many areas of the state, as well as New York. Route 8 is the highway that you will take to go north to Ansonia, Naugatuck, and Waterbury. From Route 8 North, you will have easy access to Interstate 84. Heading south on Route 8 will bring you to Bridgeport, where you will be able to access Interstate 95. Also close are Route 34 and Route 15, called the Merritt Parkway in this area of the state. Around town, you'll have the best luck driving, though some areas are more walkable. If you need to commute into NYC and would like to avoid all of those notorious New York drivers, you can catch the Metro North in nearby Shelton.

If anyone in your family is a history buff, then Derby might be the place to look for your dream home. For such a tiny city, Derby packs a powerful punch when it comes to history! The location was first settled in 1642 and incorporated in 1775. The city was home to corsets and hoop skirts, so it was quite fashionable in the 19th century. Charlton Comics also called Derby home.

If you classify yourself as a foodie, you'll be right in your element in Derby. There are many small restaurants right in the city that you will want to check out. If you're in the mood for wings, you won't want to miss Archie Moore's on Elizabeth Street. Connie's Family Restaurant is also on Elizabeth Street, and combines Old World Italian cuisine with a renovated atmosphere, so it will appeal to everyone. Captain's Pizza House may very well have the best pizza in town.

If you are looking for a small city to call home, it's time to stop and consider Derby, Connecticut.