All apartments in Milford city
Find more places like Spinnaker Falls.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford city, CT
/
Spinnaker Falls
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Spinnaker Falls

41 Prospect St · (475) 242-0266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Browse Similar Places
Milford city
See all
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 39-1E · Avail. Aug 12

$1,430

Studio · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 41-1E · Avail. Sep 12

$1,430

Studio · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 39-1D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,703

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41-2A · Avail. Jul 19

$2,173

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 41-1A · Avail. Aug 1

$2,348

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 909 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 35-HS · Avail. now

$2,640

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spinnaker Falls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown. You’ll love the privacy of this location while still being just a stone’s throw away from the downtown shops, restaurants, bars, the Milford Harbor and the Metro-North train station. The picturesque buildings that comprise Spinnaker Falls exude classic New England character. Inside, you’ll enjoy spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom units with contemporary floor plans, gourmet kitchens and light-filled rooms. Spinnaker Falls bring comfort home.The picturesque buildings that compromise Spinnaker Falls exude classic New England character. Inside, you’ll enjoy spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom units with contemporary floor plans, gourmet kitchens and light-filled rooms. Other exceptional options and amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and beautiful cherry cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 to 2 month’s rent -- based on credit
Additional: Residents are responsible for electricity, gas for heat and cooking, and renter's insurance.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per apartment (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: A pound maximum weight limit per pet will be strictly enforced. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, American Bulldog, German Shepard, Tosa Inu, American Bandogge, Dogo Argentino, Perro de Presa Canario, Gull Dong, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Huskie, Boerboel, Pharaoh Hound, Caucasian Ovcharka, Boxer, Saint Bernard, and Alaskan Malamute) will not be allowed as well as any other breed that management deems aggressive.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Included in lease. Open surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spinnaker Falls have any available units?
Spinnaker Falls has 6 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spinnaker Falls have?
Some of Spinnaker Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spinnaker Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Spinnaker Falls is offering the following rent specials: Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Is Spinnaker Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Spinnaker Falls is pet friendly.
Does Spinnaker Falls offer parking?
Yes, Spinnaker Falls offers parking.
Does Spinnaker Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spinnaker Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spinnaker Falls have a pool?
No, Spinnaker Falls does not have a pool.
Does Spinnaker Falls have accessible units?
No, Spinnaker Falls does not have accessible units.
Does Spinnaker Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spinnaker Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does Spinnaker Falls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spinnaker Falls has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Spinnaker Falls?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue
Milford city, CT 06460

Similar Pages

Milford city 1 BedroomsMilford city 2 Bedrooms
Milford city Apartments with ParkingMilford city Pet Friendly Places
Milford city Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Milford Harbor Post Road South

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeWesleyan University
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity