Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed

The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown. You'll love the privacy of this location while still being just a stone's throw away from the downtown shops, restaurants, bars, the Milford Harbor and the Metro-North train station. The picturesque buildings that comprise Spinnaker Falls exude classic New England character. Inside, you'll enjoy spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom units with contemporary floor plans, gourmet kitchens and light-filled rooms. Spinnaker Falls bring comfort home. Other exceptional options and amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and beautiful cherry cabinets.