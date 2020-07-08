All apartments in Milford city
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Spinnaker Brook

158 Cherry Street · (475) 242-0197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Location

158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 158-2H · Avail. Sep 28

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 158-3C · Avail. Sep 1

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 158-3H · Avail. Sep 4

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Unit 158-2L · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spinnaker Brook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
internet access
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips. Your new home is minutes from great shopping, restaurants, the Metro-North train and highways. The studio and one-bedroom floor plans exude character at every turn and the classic architecture blends seamlessly with contemporary comforts such as gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Spinnaker Brook is all about comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 to 2 month’s rent -- based on credit
Additional: Residents are responsible for electricity and renter's insurance.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per apartment (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: A pound maximum weight limit per pet will be strictly enforced. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, American Bulldog, German Shepard, Tosa Inu, American Bandogge, Dogo Argentino, Perro de Presa Canario, Gull Dong, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Huskie, Boerboel, Pharaoh Hound, Caucasian Ovcharka, Boxer, Saint Bernard, and Alaskan Malamute) will not be allowed as well as any other breed that management deems aggressive.
Parking Details: Included in lease. Open surface lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spinnaker Brook have any available units?
Spinnaker Brook has 6 units available starting at $1,333 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spinnaker Brook have?
Some of Spinnaker Brook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spinnaker Brook currently offering any rent specials?
Spinnaker Brook is offering the following rent specials: Sign a 12-15 month lease beginning on or before 07/31/2020 and receive *One Month Free* on select apartment homes! Call today to schedule your tour!
Is Spinnaker Brook pet-friendly?
Yes, Spinnaker Brook is pet friendly.
Does Spinnaker Brook offer parking?
Yes, Spinnaker Brook offers parking.
Does Spinnaker Brook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spinnaker Brook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spinnaker Brook have a pool?
No, Spinnaker Brook does not have a pool.
Does Spinnaker Brook have accessible units?
No, Spinnaker Brook does not have accessible units.
Does Spinnaker Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spinnaker Brook has units with dishwashers.
Does Spinnaker Brook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spinnaker Brook has units with air conditioning.
