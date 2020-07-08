Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments internet access

Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips. Your new home is minutes from great shopping, restaurants, the Metro-North train and highways. The studio and one-bedroom floor plans exude character at every turn and the classic architecture blends seamlessly with contemporary comforts such as gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Spinnaker Brook is all about comfort and convenience.