All apartments in Milford city
Find more places like Spinnaker Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford city, CT
/
Spinnaker Crest
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Spinnaker Crest

79 Noble Avenue · (475) 242-0295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milford city
See all
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 79-3E · Avail. Aug 9

$2,016

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 79-2D · Avail. Aug 1

$2,174

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spinnaker Crest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green. Wedged between the harbor and dowtown, your new home is a short stroll to the area's best restaurants, shops and picture-perfect scenery. Inside, you'll love the open floor plans and spacious living areas. At Spinnaker Crest, boutique apartment living comes to life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: A pound maximum weight limit per pet will be strictly enforced. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, American Bulldog, German Shepard, Tosa Inu, American Bandogge, Dogo Argentino, Perro de Presa Canario, Gull Dong, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Huskie, Boerboel, Pharaoh Hound, Caucasian Ovcharka, Boxer, Saint Bernard, and Alaskan Malamute) will not be allowed as well as any other breed that management deems aggressive.
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spinnaker Crest have any available units?
Spinnaker Crest has 2 units available starting at $2,016 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spinnaker Crest have?
Some of Spinnaker Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spinnaker Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Spinnaker Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spinnaker Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Spinnaker Crest is pet friendly.
Does Spinnaker Crest offer parking?
Yes, Spinnaker Crest offers parking.
Does Spinnaker Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spinnaker Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spinnaker Crest have a pool?
No, Spinnaker Crest does not have a pool.
Does Spinnaker Crest have accessible units?
No, Spinnaker Crest does not have accessible units.
Does Spinnaker Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spinnaker Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does Spinnaker Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spinnaker Crest has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Spinnaker Crest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street
Milford city, CT 06460
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue
Milford city, CT 06460

Similar Pages

Milford city 1 BedroomsMilford city 2 Bedrooms
Milford city Apartments with ParkingMilford city Pet Friendly Places
Milford city Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Milford Harbor Post Road South

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeWesleyan University
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity