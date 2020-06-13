/
woodmont
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM
256 Apartments for rent in Woodmont, CT📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
48 Beach Avenue
48 Beach Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
2342 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH FRONT SUMMER RENTAL - Available 7/1/20 through 8/30/20. Located in the Woodmont section of Milford, this neighborhood offers a beautiful beach that is great for swimming, kayaking, fishing, lounging or walking along the shore.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
4 Belmont Street
4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2697 sqft
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
121 Hawley Avenue
121 Hawley Avenue, Woodmont, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Great 1st floor apartment at the beach! Could be possible 2 bedroom, or 1 bedroom and an office. Washer and dryer in unit. Open area floor plan kitchen and living room. Newly remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmont
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
29 Merwin Avenue
29 Merwin Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2257 sqft
Academic Rent offers Direct Waterfront! Enjoy panoramic water views from this fabulous 2/3 bedroom 3 bath tri-level contemporary that is situated on a gorgeous stretch of sandy beach.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmont
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,516
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,653
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,683
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,405
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1165 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53-55 Orlando Street
53 Orlando St, West Haven, CT
10 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully remodeled 11 bedroom single family house for rent!! - -Entire single family house for rent down the street from UNH -4 floors including finished basement -3 full remodeled kitchens including microwaves -3 full brand new
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
75 Richards street
75 Richards Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment! Newly renovated, Hardwood floors, beautiful backyard, lots of natural light. Close to I95 and VA. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5857809)
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
60 Plainfield Avenue
60 Plainfield Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
718 sqft
Excellent investment opportunity to purchase this 2 bedroom ranch style condo located at Orange Crest condominium complex! This unit features an updated kitchen with private deck, dining area, living room, bamboo floors throughout, large storage
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
504 Boston Post Road
504 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Spacious and Well designed 1 Bedroom Apartment Ready for July 1, 2020 occupancies. Tile entry, Laminate wood floors, Living Room Kitchen / Dining Combo, 1 full bath with washer & dryer in unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Melba Street
37 Melba Street, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
UNIQUE WATERFRONT HOME - Academic Rental Available 9.1.2020-5.31.2021. This charming house direct located on LI Sound features a first floor with open floor plan, kitchen with granite and ss appliances, living room with fireplace and sliders to deck.
The average rent price for Woodmont rentals listed on Apartment List is $8,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Woodmont area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodmont from include New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, and Milford city.
